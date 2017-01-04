Ben Arfa Midfielder defiant on PSG future

Ben Arfa's chances of holding down a starting place look further away than ever after PSG's new arrivals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paris Saint Germain's Hatem Ben Arfa holds a press conference in Tunis on January 3, 2017, on the eve of his friendly football match against Tunisia's Club Africain play

Paris Saint Germain's Hatem Ben Arfa holds a press conference in Tunis on January 3, 2017, on the eve of his friendly football match against Tunisia's Club Africain

(AFP)

Ligue 1 PSG in crisis as Nice lead the pack
Ligue 1 Preview Pressure on Emery as PSG meet Nice in summit clash
Deschamps France coach to pursue Cantona 'to end' over racial slur
Ligue 1 Preview Red-hot Cavani and PSG primed for top spot
Ligue 1 PSG: Unai Emery - No problem with Hatem Ben Arfa
Champions League Hatem Ben Arfa dropped by PSG and trains alone

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa said Tuesday he has a future at the Parc des Princes despite little game time since his summer move from Nice.

"I remain confident about my future," the former Newcastle man and French international said after some stunning showings on the Cote d'Azur last season earned him a move to the capital, only to spend most of his time on the sidelines.

"The first six months have been a little bit difficult but that's life -- there are challenges ... you have to accept it and keep plugging away," Ben Arfa said in Tunis, where PSG are on a winter break.

"You mustn't give up even when things aren't going quite so well."

But Ben Arfa's chances of holding down a starting place look further away than ever after PSG's capture of Argentine Giovanni Lo Celso and German star Julian Draxler.

Skipper Thiago Silva said he was delighted to see the new arrivals, especially given PSG's inconsistent form, which has left them only third in the French table.

"It's true the first six months in the league have been difficult," said the Brazilian.

"But we have the quality to change that... the motivation is there and the two players who have just arrived will help us a lot."

It is Ben Arfa's former side Nice who lead the table, six points clear of the Parisians.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
3 Super Eagles Breakdown of players match allowances, bonuses for an...bullet

Football

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates with team mate Gabriel (L) after scoring their third goal against Bournemouth
Premier League Wenger rues fixture pile-up after Arsenal escape
Swansea City's Angel Rangel shoots to score their second goal against Crystal Palace in south London on January 3, 2017
Premier League Clement sees Swansea climb off bottom
Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring during their game against Bournemouth on January 3, 2017
Premier League Giroud caps Arsenal revival, Clement sees Swansea win
Hull City's English manager Mike Phelan reacts on the touchline during their match against West Ham United in London on December 17, 2016
Mike Phelan Struggling Hull axe coach