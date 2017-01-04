Ben Arfa Midfielder defiant on PSG future

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa said Tuesday he has a future at the Parc des Princes despite little game time since his summer move from Nice.

"I remain confident about my future," the former Newcastle man and French international said after some stunning showings on the Cote d'Azur last season earned him a move to the capital, only to spend most of his time on the sidelines.

"The first six months have been a little bit difficult but that's life -- there are challenges ... you have to accept it and keep plugging away," Ben Arfa said in Tunis, where PSG are on a winter break.

"You mustn't give up even when things aren't going quite so well."

But Ben Arfa's chances of holding down a starting place look further away than ever after PSG's capture of Argentine Giovanni Lo Celso and German star Julian Draxler.

Skipper Thiago Silva said he was delighted to see the new arrivals, especially given PSG's inconsistent form, which has left them only third in the French table.

"It's true the first six months in the league have been difficult," said the Brazilian.

"But we have the quality to change that... the motivation is there and the two players who have just arrived will help us a lot."

It is Ben Arfa's former side Nice who lead the table, six points clear of the Parisians.