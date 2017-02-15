Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Hummels backs Ozil to beat slump

Having not scored since December, Ozil is lacking confidence and the attacking midfielder has been a periphery figure in recent weeks.

Having not scored since December, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil is lacking confidence and the attacking midfielder has been a periphery figure in recent weeks play

Having not scored since December, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil is lacking confidence and the attacking midfielder has been a periphery figure in recent weeks

(AFP/File)

Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels is backing Mesut Ozil to break his Arsenal slump with the Germany team-mates set to go head-to-head in Wednesday's crunch Champions League last 16 tie.

Bayern host the Gunners in the first-leg tie at Munich's Allianz Arena with the Germans on a Champions League record 15-match unbeaten run at home.

Arsenal are looking to leave Munich with at least a precious away goal for the return leg on March 7 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have exited the Champions League in the last 16 in each of the last six seasons and Arsene Wenger's side are determined to reach the quarters this time round.

Having not scored since December, Ozil is lacking confidence and the attacking midfielder has been a periphery figure in recent weeks.

Wenger has defended the 28-year-old after criticism of his performances in defeats against Watford and Chelsea saw Arsenal all but drop out of the title race in England.

Some Gunners fans have even suggested Ozil should be dropped, but Hummels expects a busy night trying to keep his Germany team-mate breaking Bayern's winning streak.

"It was a surprise for me to hear there are doubts he'll play tomorrow, because he is always someone who gives his all," said Hummels.

"I think he will be on the pitch tomorrow, because he is a class player.

"We have to make sure he doesn't play well, because it would be bad for the result for us.

"Every forward has their good and bad moments. There isn't a forward who you can say he delivers in every single game."

