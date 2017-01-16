Barry Bennell Former Crewe coach denies abuse charges

He denies seven counts of indecent assault on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chester Crown Court was told that all the alleged sex abuse offences were committed between 1981 and 1986 play

Chester Crown Court was told that all the alleged sex abuse offences were committed between 1981 and 1986

(AFP/File)

Barry Bennell English court holds ex-football coach on abuse charges
In England English football sex abuse scandal - what we know
Infantino FIFA chief says 'zero tolerance' for sex abuse
David Dein Abuse scandal will spread beyond England
Offside Trust Several British clubs hushed up abuse
Offside Trust Sex abuse scandal is global problem says independent body
Sex Abuse Abuse claims at '55 English football clubs'
David Eatock Former Newcastle player adds his name to abuse victims
Barry Bennell Ex-football coach charged with child abuse
Greg Clarke FA chairman says football sex abuse scandal is 'biggest crisis'

Former football coach Barry Bennell told an English court on Monday he denied committing eight child abuse offences on one boy.

Bennell, 63, appearing via video-link from Woodhill Prison in a hearing held at Chester Crown Court, northwest England, answered "not guilty" to all the charges put before him.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach denies seven counts of indecent assault on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

All the offences are said to have happened between 1981 and 1986, when the alleged victim was under the age of 16.

Bennell, who appeared wearing a blue polo neck shirt, was remanded in custody until March when a further hearing is expected to take place.

Prosecutor Owen Edwards told a court featuring some 30 members of the media: "I have had an opportunity to speak to the complainant; at the moment he preserves his anonymity."

As a result, it remains an offence for either the press or public to identify the complainant and Judge Roger Dutton warned that any revelations in this regard "will be treated very seriously" by the courts.

Bennell worked as a coach for Crewe Alexandra, now in the fourth-tier of English football, as well as Premier League Manchester City and Stoke City, together with junior teams, during his football career.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pogba Manchester United midfielder gatecrashes Henry, Ibrahimovic interviewbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest ladies Real Madrid star hooked up withbullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid stars takes his son to shoppingbullet

Football

Wikki Tourists
NPFL Physically challenged throng stadium to cheer Wikki Tourists
Essam El-Hadary
AFCON 2017 El Hadary poised to smash age record at 44
MFM FC line-up for the final of the Gold Cup pre-season tournament at Dipo Dina stadium, Ijebu-Ode on Dec. 4, 2016.
MFM FC Club fans want more spectators in stadium
Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic (L) celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Fiorentina and Juventus at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence on January 15, 2017
Allegri Italian title race not over, says beaten Juve boss