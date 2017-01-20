Copa del Rey Barca end Sociedad hoodoo, Atletico cruise

Just as in the last round, Lionel Messi handed over responsibility from the spot to the Brazilian and he sent Geronimo Rulli the wrong way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's forward Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (C) vies with Real Sociedad's defender Aritz Elustondo (L) and midfielder Xabier Prieto (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter final first leg football match January 19, 2017 play

Barcelona's forward Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (C) vies with Real Sociedad's defender Aritz Elustondo (L) and midfielder Xabier Prieto (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter final first leg football match January 19, 2017

(AFP)

NEYMAR Jr’s FIVE Five-a-side tournament commences in Nigeria
Copa Del Rey Zinedine Zidane leans on squad to bounce back from rare defeat
La Liga Five things we learned from league
Barcelona FC 'Messi indispensable to Barca' - Club President
La Liga Suarez, Messi keep Barca on Madrid's tail
La Liga Top two collide in latest challenge for relentless Real Madrid
Luis Suarez Messi must be handed new deal - Barcelona striker
Copa del Rey Messi free-kick magic sends Barcelona into Cup quarters
Luis Suarez Uruguayan striker nets 100th Barcelona goal

Barcelona ended a decade-long drought without winning away to Real Sociedad on Thursday as Neymar's first-half penalty handed the Spanish champions a 1-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final, first leg lead.

Atletico Madrid also took a huge step towards the semi-finals as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Kevin Gameiro downed an under-strength Eibar 3-0 at the Vicente Calderon.

Barca hadn't won in their last eight meetings at Anoeta with coach Luis Enrique describing their 1-1 draw back in November as "almost a miracle" given how his side had been outplayed.

However, the Catalans continued signs of their return to form in a bright start that was rewarded when Neymar was clearly upended by Aritz Elustondo 20 minutes in.

Just as in the last round, Lionel Messi handed over responsibility from the spot to the Brazilian and he sent Geronimo Rulli the wrong way.

"It is always difficult to play at Anoeta and against Real Sociedad, but I think it was a complete performance," Enrique told GolTV.

"We were very solid in defensive and efficient in attack.

"No matter the result we have gained, the return leg always presents difficulties but for us it is a good result and very good news."

Atletico Madrid's forward Kevin Gameiro (R) and forward Antoine Griezmann celebrate after scoring during the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter final first leg football match against SD Eibar at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 19, 2017 play

Atletico Madrid's forward Kevin Gameiro (R) and forward Antoine Griezmann celebrate after scoring during the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter final first leg football match against SD Eibar at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 19, 2017

(AFP)

Neymar should have added to Barca's lead early in the second-half when he took a poor touch with just Rulli to beat.

And Neymar came close again moments later when he curled just wide of the far post from a lovely Messi backheel.

Sociedad enjoyed plenty of possession, but failed to break down the Barca defence as a dangerous cross from Yuri that just had too much pace for Mikel Oyarzabal at the far post was the closest they came.

Indeed, the hosts were fortunate not to concede a second penalty when Neymar was booked for diving 25 minutes from time despite Rulli appearing to clip his heels as the Barca forward rounded the 'keeper.

The two sides meet again for the second leg at Barca's Camp Nou on January 26.

Despite largely empty stands amidst freezing temperatures in the Spanish capital, Atletico made light work of an Eibar side shorn of many of their usual starting line-up to ensure the return leg should be a mere formality.

"It was difficult in the first-half but you could see the chances would come if we were a bit more precise and that happened in the second-half," said Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

The hosts had the ball in the net on 25 minutes, but Stefan Savic was harshly adjudged to have been offside as he slotted home from close range.

Eibar's goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez (L) vies with Atletico Madrid's defender Jose Maria Gimenez (C) and forward Antoine Griezmann during the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter final first leg football match January 19, 2017 play

Eibar's goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez (L) vies with Atletico Madrid's defender Jose Maria Gimenez (C) and forward Antoine Griezmann during the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter final first leg football match January 19, 2017

(AFP)

However, Atletico had to wait only three minutes more to open the scoring when Jose Maria Gimenez beat Rodriguez to a free-kick lofted into the area and Griezmann headed the Uruguayan's knockdown into an empty net.

Rodriguez nearly redeemed himself in the second-half when Yannick Carrasco bore down on goal, but despite saving the Belgian's effort, the ball fell kindly for Correa to tap home the rebound.

Seven minutes later Atletico killed the tie off when Griezmann headed across goal from Koke's corner and the grateful Gameiro was left unmarked to nod home.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Arsenal Nigerian billionaire, Dangote still wants to buy Premier League clubbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
3 Yaya Toure Manchester City midfielder turns down £430,000-a-week...bullet

Football

Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of German football club Bayern Munich, is seen January 10, 2017 and said of the weather at his team's upcoming match, "It will be cold - for us, but also for Freiburg. There is no advantage for either team"
Bundesliga Ancelotti demands Bayern run hot at icy Freiburg
Amaju Pinnick
Amaju Pinnick NFF president gets FIFA appointment
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is currently locked in contract talks with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez as the pair reportedly seek parity with the best-paid players in the Premier League
Arsenal's Wenger concerned by Chinese spending power
West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet is trying to engineer a return to Marseille and has been training with West Ham's Under-23 squad this week
Dimitri Payet Bilic calls on Marseille to resolve star's stand-off