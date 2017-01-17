Bacary Sagna Man City defender fined £40,000 over referee comment

The defender was charged with misconduct over a post last Tuesday and has now been punished by the FA.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bacary Sagna in action for Manchester City in their FA Cup match against West Ham United at the London Stadium on January 6, 2017 play

Bacary Sagna in action for Manchester City in their FA Cup match against West Ham United at the London Stadium on January 6, 2017

(AFP)

Premier League FA examine retrospective diving ban - report
Louis Van Gaal Dutch Ex-Man Utd manager quits football
Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish star
AFCON 2017 FIFA warn Liverpool over Matip selection
Adriano Russians sign Brazilian from Milan
Diego Costa Chelsea FC star trains alone amid China reports
Yaya Toure Midfielder talks up Manchester City title chances despite points gap
Barry Bennell Former Crewe coach denies abuse charges
Jurgen Klopp Combative Liverpool manager expects Reds response
Premier League Guardiola concedes defeat in title race

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined £40,000 ($49,439, 46,214 euros) and warned about his future conduct by the Football Association on Tuesday after making an Instagram post that questioned referee Lee Mason's impartiality.

Sagna, 32, posted a photo with the caption "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team" on the social network following City's 2-1 victory against Burnley on January 2.

Sagna later revised the post to read "still fighting and winning as a team" after a clash that saw Mason send off City midfielder Fernandinho.

France defender Sagna was charged with misconduct over the post last Tuesday and has now been punished by the FA, English football's governing body.

"Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 for misconduct in relation to a comment posted on social media," said an FA statement.

"The Manchester City defender was also warned as to his future conduct, following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing,

"The player was charged in that his comment questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1)."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest ladies Real Madrid star hooked up withbullet
3 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet

Football

Emmanuel Emenike
Emmanuel Emenike Hull City move not happening for Nigerian striker
Kano Pillars Vs FC IfeanyiUbah
FC Ifeanyi Ubah NPFL club says will not appeal LMC’s N9.1m fine
Enugu Rangers
Enugu Rangers Club vows to restore pride next encounter with Nasarawa Utd
Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Guinea-Bissau, at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville, on January 14, 2017
AFCON 2017 Aubameyang promises better by hosts Gabon