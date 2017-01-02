Axel Witsel Chinese club swoops for Belgium international

The Belgian midfield star is the latest capture by a Chinese Super League club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Axel Witsel reacts at the end of the Euro 2016 quarter-final football match between Wales and Belgium play

Axel Witsel reacts at the end of the Euro 2016 quarter-final football match between Wales and Belgium

(AFP)

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua China set to shatter football talent transfer records
Carlos Tevez Striker signs for Shanghai Shenhua
Carlos Tevez Argentine tops football's money charts
Chinese Super League Fortunes to be made, lost in China's football 'Wild West'
Axel Witsel Life goes on - Witsel reacts to failed Juve transfer
Andre Villas-Boas Hulk, Axel Witsel bid Zenit farewell

China's buying binge continued into the New Year with Tianjin Quanjian FC luring Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel away from Zenit Saint Petersburg with an 18 million euro annual pay packet, Belgian media reported Monday.

Over the four-year deal Witsel, 28, will pocket 72 million euros ($75 million) in salary at the club coached by Italian former World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 world player of the year.

He joins the club in northeastern China with immediate effect, Belgian TV station RTBF said on its internet page.

Starting off his career at Standard Liege, Witsel moved to Benfica before joining Zenit and was linked to a move to Juventus before the big money Chinese bid came in.

The stalwart of Belgium's international midfield, who has 71 caps and has scored seven goals, is the latest capture by a Chinese club and comes on the heals of the December deal that makes Argentina's Carlos Tevez the highest salaried player in the world at Shanghai Shenhua, where he will earn 38 million euros a season.

Earlier in December, Shanghai SIPG recruited Brazialian Oscar from Chelsea for 71 million euros.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
3 Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea rivals want Spurs winbullet

Football

Striker Benik Afobe sprints away in celebration having headed in Bournemouth's second against Southampton to secure a vital three points on Tuesday, March 1, 2016
AFCON 2017 Afobe puts club over country, pulls out of tournament
Enugu Rangers
Enugu Rangers NPFL champions to release list of 2016/2017 season players after African tour
Besart Berisha celebrates a goal during in Tokyo in May 2012
A-League Berisha becomes all-time leading scorer
Diego Costa, Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker, had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea's title defence unravelled
Diego Costa Red hot striker reveals he wanted to leave Chelsea