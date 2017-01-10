Atletico Nacional Chapecoense opponents win FIFA fair play award

Atletico Nacional gave up the Copa Sudamericana title after their final opponents were involved in a tragic plane crash.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Colombian executive and chairman of Atletico Nacional Juan Carlos de la Cuesta (R) holds The 2016 FIFA Fair Play Award next to former Spanish football player Carles Puyol during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich play

Colombian executive and chairman of Atletico Nacional Juan Carlos de la Cuesta (R) holds The 2016 FIFA Fair Play Award next to former Spanish football player Carles Puyol during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich

(AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star wins 2016 FIFA Best Player award
Chapecoense Brazilian club receives Copa Sudamericana title
FIFA Club World Cup Atletico take emotional third place in Japan
Club World Cup Nacional slam video ref after exit
Club World Cup Video helps Japan's Antlers reach final
Chapecoense Nacional vow to honour crash victims in Japan
Helio Neto Chapecoense crash survival was reading a bible before plane went down
Chapecoense Real Airline chief arrested after Colombia plane crash

Atletico Nacional collected the Fair Play prize at Monday's FIFA awards ceremony after the Colombian side requested Chapecoense receive the Copa Sudamericana title following a plane crash that decimated the Brazilian club.

Chapecoense were flying to Medellin ahead of the first leg of the final when their plane crashed in the Colombian mountains on November 28, killing all but six of the 77 people on board.

Nineteen players and 24 other club members perished as the accident tragically cut short their dream of playing in Chapecoense's first major final.

Atletico subsequently asked for their grieving opponents to be awarded the title, with South American football's governing body granting the request a week later.

Fans of both sides paid tribute to the victims as thousands, dressed in white and holding candles, piled into Atletico's stadium for the originally planned kick-off to grieve together and mourn those lost.

"It's still a difficult time, it was a big final and the tragedy struck our opponents, it's an indescribable moment, very hard to manage," said Atletico president Juan Carlos de la Cuesta upon receiving the award from former Barcelona and Spain defender Carles Puyol in Zurich.

"We've tried to manage this situation in the most dignified way possible."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace as Leicester beat Evertonbullet
2 Samuel Eto'o Veteran striker not for sale, says Antalyaspor chiefbullet
3 John Obi Mikel Nigerian midfielder leaves Chelsea for Chinabullet

Football

Benjamin Moukandjo (L) celebrates with his Lorient teamamtes after scoring a goal during a French Ligue 1 football match
AFCON 2017 Captain Moukandjo shoulders depleted Cameroon hopes
Penang FA and Malaysia's midfielder Mohammed Faiz Subri holds his trophy after winning The 2016 FIFA Puskas Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich
Puskas Award Malaysian happy with FIFA goal of the year award
FIFA president Gianni Infantino supports a new, expanded 48-team format for the World Cup, a move likely to be popular in Africa and Asia
FIFA Deep division as governing body decides on expanded World Cup
Hosting the Euro 2016 football tournament brought some 1.22 billion euros into the country
Euro 2016 Study shows tournament gave France €1.2 bn boost - study