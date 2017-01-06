Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star wins 2016 CAF Women's Player of the Year

Just a month after winning the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title with the Super Falcons, Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala has been named the 2016 Women’s Player of the Year.

Oshoala was announced the winner on Thursday, January 5 at the GLO-CAF Awards night in Abuja.

The Arsenal Ladies star beat Elizabeth Addo (Ghana and Kvarnsvedensik), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon and Rossiyanka), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa and JVW) and Raissa Feudjio Tchuanyo (Cameroon and Aland United).

Last year winner of the CAF Women's Player of the Year award, Cameroon’s Gaëlle Enganamouit was not nominated.

This is Oshoala’s second CAF Women's Footballer of the Year award following her win in 2014.

It's not how many times you fall but how you respond and get back.... #SilentlyLoud #Alhamdulilah #TeamGame https://t.co/NrQN4Qdjnc — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In the year under review, the 22-year-old won the Women’s FA Cup with Arsenal Ladies and also the 2016 AWON title.

The forward also won the golden boot at the 2016 AWCON with six goals.