Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons forward makes her mum proud with her Player of the Year award

Oshoala shared a photo of herself and her mum holding the award on Instagram. “Proud mum” she captioned the picture.

Asisat Oshoala and mum play Asisat Oshoala and her mum (Instagram)

The mother of Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala is a ‘proud mum’ after seeing her daughter win the CAF Women's Player of the Year award.

Just a month after winning the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title with the Super Falcons, Oshoala was named the 2016 Women’s Player of the Year at the GLO-CAF Awards held on Thursday, January 5 in Abuja.

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala was announced winner of the CAF Women's Player of the Year last week in Abuja (NAN)

 

The Arsenal Ladies star beat Elizabeth Addo (Ghana and Kvarnsvedensik), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon and Rossiyanka), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa and JVW) and Raissa Feudjio Tchuanyo (Cameroon and Aland United) to win the award.

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala receives the award for the CAF Women's Player of the Year (NAN)

A few days after her win she shared a photo of herself and her mum holding the award on Instagram. “Proud mum” she captioned the photo.

This is Oshoala’s second CAF Women's Footballer of the Year award following her win in 2014.

In the year under review, the 22-year-old won the Women’s FA Cup with Arsenal Ladies and also the 2016 AWON title.

The forward also won the golden boot at the 2016 AWCON with six goals.

