Asisat Oshoala Coach urges other female players to emulate Oshoala

Oshoala won the 2016 Women’s Player of the Year Award at the Glo-CAF Awards ceremony in Abuja on Thursday.

The Chairman of FCT Coaches Association, Godwin Bamigboye, on Monday in Abuja urged national female players to emulate Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala so as to flourish in their football career.

Bamigboye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nigerian female players also needed to be determined and focused to excel.

“Asisat stood out to be the best African female footballer of the year with the Super Falcons’ excellent performance during the 2016 Women’s AFCON in Cameroon.

“But this was because she was well composed, disciplined, determined and focused throughout the competition. She is a well-mannered, disciplined and hard working lady.

“However, I am not surprised that she is doing well in her England-based club, Arsenal Ladies FC.

“I advise other players to emulate her if they want to be recognised for such great awards,” he said.

NAN recalls that Oshoala won the 2016 Women’s Player of the Year Award at the Glo-CAF Awards ceremony in Abuja on Thursday.

It capped an exciting year for the former Liverpool Ladies FC player who won the top scorer award at the Women’s AFCON.

Bamigboye also advised Nigerian female players not to focus on money but to work hard to meet their target.

“As a player, whenever you are preparing for any international event, and there is no training tour, no encouragement, no allowances, you should remain focused and set a target for yourself.

“Out female players should work hard to actualise their plan and purpose. They should not allow any situation and circumstance to affect them negatively,’’ he said.

