Arsene Wenger apologised for his behaviour after the Arsenal manager was sent off for rowing with fourth official Anthony Taylor during his team's explosive 2-1 win against Burnley on Sunday.

With the Gunners already down to 10 men following referee Jon Moss's decision to send off Granit Xhaka for a reckless lunge, Wenger's frustration boiled over when Burnley were awarded a late penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger was furious Francis Coquelin's challenge on Ashley Barnes was ruled a spot-kick and he became engaged in an animated debate with Taylor while Andre Gray converted the penalty.

Wenger aimed a slight push at the fourth official and Moss had seen enough, sending the Frenchman down the tunnel, where he retreated to watch Alexis Sanchez score Arsenal's controversial last-gasp penalty winner on television.

By the time Wenger faced the media in his post match press conference, he had calmed down and was contrite about the incident.

"I regret everything. I should have shut up. I apologise for that," Wenger said.

"I havent spoken to the fourth official yet because I had to do this press conference.

"Look, it was nothing bad, I said something you hear every day in football.

"Overall nine times out of 10 you are not sent to the stands for that, but if you are you are. I should have shut up.

"I was quite kind to him (the fourth official) the whole game. What was I upset about? I don't say."