Theo Walcott Arsenal player visits Sutton dressing room after FA Cup clash

After the game, the forward went around the Sutton changing room, shaking hands and chatting with the players.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Theo Walcott play Theo Walcott visits Sutton's changing room to great and chat with them after FA Cup clash (BBC Sport)

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott showed class as he visited Sutton’s dressing room after their fifth round FA Cup clash.

Arsenal travelled to non-league side Sutton for their FA Cup clash on Monday, February 20 and won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Lucas Perez and Walcott.

Theo Walcott play Theo Walcott just had a towel wrapped around him when he visited Sutton's changing room (BBC Sport)

 

After the game, Walcott visited the changing room of their host to great the players.

The forward went around the Sutton changing room, shaking hands and chatting with the players.

 

The 27-year-old even signed an autograph on a shirt on the request of Sutton player Amankwaah.

Theo Walcott and Amankwaah play Theo Walcott signed an autograph on a shirt for Sutton player and Amankwaah (BBC Sport)

 

This class act comes after he netted his 100th goal for Arsenal in the 2-0.

His 55th minute goal doubled Arsenal’s lead on the night to ensure they progress to the quarter-finals where they host Lincoln City on Saturday, March 11.

