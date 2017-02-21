Arsenal forward Theo Walcott showed class as he visited Sutton’s dressing room after their fifth round FA Cup clash.

Arsenal travelled to non-league side Sutton for their FA Cup clash on Monday, February 20 and won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Lucas Perez and Walcott .

After the game, Walcott visited the changing room of their host to great the players.

The forward went around the Sutton changing room, shaking hands and chatting with the players.

Great gesture from Walcott in the Sutton dressing room! https://t.co/2LXWqsQrmJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The 27-year-old even signed an autograph on a shirt on the request of Sutton player Amankwaah.

This class act comes after he netted his 100th goal for Arsenal in the 2-0.

His 55th minute goal doubled Arsenal’s lead on the night to ensure they progress to the quarter-finals where they host Lincoln City on Saturday, March 11.