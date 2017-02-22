Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager used the F word on referee

Wenger twice told the fourth official to ‘f*** off’ during an incident in Arsenal's 2-1 home win over Burnley in January.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger play Arsene Wenger used the F word on fourth official (AFP/File)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger used the F word on a Premier League referee Anthony Taylor which caused him to get four-match touchline ban.

Wenger was given a four-match touchline ban after he pushed the fourth referee in Arsenal’s 2-1 home win over Burnley on Sunday, January 22.

Arsene Wenger play Arsene Wenger served a four-match ban for the incidence (AFP)

 

The Arsenal manager was caught by cameras pushing Taylor who was the fourth official for the game.

In a statement released by the Football Association, it was revealed that Wenger twice told the fourth official to ‘f*** off’ before saying 'You are dishonest to your federation'.

The incident came after he Wenger was sent off for protesting a late penalty awarded to Burnley in the game.

The Frenchman stood at the entrance of the tunnel after he was sent off and pushed Taylor who was ordering him off to the changing room.

Jonathan Moss and Arsene Wenger play Arsene Wenger was sent off in that game (AFP)

 

Wenger, however, apologised after the game, saying he 'regretted' his use of language and was 'very unhappy' with his behaviour.

He personally apologised to both officials after the game and claimed he was confused on here to go after he was sent off from the bench.

