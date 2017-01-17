Alex Iwobi Arsenal manager, Wenger hails youngster

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised Alex Iwobi's development and performances for Arsenal.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi has impressed Arsene Wenger with his development and team attitude (REUTERS)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is impressed with Alex Iwobi’s development and attitude after his impressive performance in the Gunners’ 4-0 win over Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14.

Iwobi was hugely influential in the win, forcing two own goals with some deflected shots.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi scored with two deflected shots which was registered as own goals (BPI / James Marsh)

 

Iwobi made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in the corresponding fixture last season and Wenger is impressed with his development.

"He is more and more comfortable in the team," Arsenal manager told the club’s official website.

"But I think Alex Iwobi, above all his talent, is a guy who has a fantastic team attitude.

Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez play Arsene Wenger praises Iwobi's fantastic team attitude (BPI / James Marsh)

 

"He is gaining in confidence as well. You could see overall that he develops very well. If he keeps that kind of spirit he has at the moment, he can go much higher up. That's my wish."

Iwobi has two league goals for Arsenal in 17 games.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

