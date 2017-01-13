Antonio Conte has created a Premier League record by becoming the first coach to win three consecutive Manager of the Month awards.

Conte has been named the Manager of the Month of December after his win in October and November 2016.

In these three months, Conte led Chelsea to 13 consecutive wins which took them to the top of the Premier League table.

In December, his Chelsea side won six games- against Manchester CIty, West Brom, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Stoke.

“I’m very proud, It’s a great honour for me but I want to say thanks to all of my players, my staff (pictured below) and the club because we won the award together,” Conte is quoted to say by the official Chelsea website.

“Now it’s important to continue to work very well together.

Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month: October ✅ November ✅ December ✅ https://t.co/Ev0Ql0QoxA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“I enjoyed my first Christmas period a lot. This type of atmosphere only happens in England and it was fantastic. I hope to experience it again many times in the future.

“When you win you usually see a lot of positive things and every game was different. We won six matches and to do that, especially in December, is very difficult.

“If I had to pick out one game I would choose West Brom because it was very tough and we scored with 15 minutes remaining. My players showed me great character and a strong will to win right until the end that day, which I always like to see.”