Amaju Pinnick NFF president attends FIFA Best award ceremony

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick attended the FIFA Best award which held in Zurich.

Pinnick who has been president of the NFF since 2014 was personally invited by FIFA.

The NFF president was invited through a letter dated Saturday, November 7 and signed by FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

Pinnick was pictured on the greed carpet of the award show which held on Monday, January 9.

The NFF boss attended the awards with one of his vice presidents, Mallam Shehu Dikko who also the chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).