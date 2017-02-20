Alves Defender says Barcelona directors have 'no idea how to treat players'

Brazilian right back Dani Alves has slammed Barcelona directors for their treatment of him during his final seasons with the Spanish club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus' Brazilian defender Dani Alves claims Barcelona officials "have no idea how to treat their players" play

Juventus' Brazilian defender Dani Alves claims Barcelona officials "have no idea how to treat their players"

(AFP/File)

Mourinho Manchester United's manager concerned Cup runs could affect league form
Paulo Dybala Striker stars as Juventus go 10 points clear
Champions League No change of strategy for City, says Monaco's Jardim
Barcelona FC 'Players right behind Enrique' - Pique
La Liga Spanish court rejects Neymar, Barca appeal
Fan's Riot Egypt court confirms death sentences over football riot
Oscar Brazilian playmaker in limelight for Champions League kick-off
Orlando Pirates Swede Jonevret named as new coach
CAF Champions League Full list of last-32 draw
FA Cup Lincoln City stun Burnley in historic win

Brazilian right back Dani Alves has slammed Barcelona directors for their treatment of him during his final seasons with the Spanish club.

The former Barcelona star signed for Serie A champions Juventus on a free transfer last summer after eight years with the Catalan giants.

"Those who run Barcelona today have no idea how to treat their players," Alves told Spanish daily ABC on Monday.

"I like to feel wanted, and if they don't want me, I leave. Leaving Barca on a free was a classy punch. During my final three seasons I always heard that Alves was leaving, but the directors never said anything to my face.

"They were very false and ungrateful. They did not respect me. I was only offered a new deal when the FIFA transfer ban came in.

"That was when I played them at their own game and signed a deal with a termination clause."

Alves said he chose Juventus -- bidding for a record sixth consecutive Serie A title this season -- because he wanted a challenge outside his "comfort zone at a club with a history and a winning mentality".

"Here I'm happy and I have new and beautiful challenges in this great team. We have a team capable of challenging for the Champions League."

Alves admitted he sometimes found aspects of fame tiring.

"Football's really hypocritical," he said. "That's why I am disappointed. Fame is s---.

"Now that I am famous I've realised that famous people are seen in a poor light. Football brings envy, hypocrisy and false friendships."

Alves also blamed the media for twisting his words resulting in frequent clashes with Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

"All my fights with Cristiano were because of the press," he said. "If people only knew how much I respect Cristiano Ronaldo. I will repeat it to make myself clear: I respect Cristiano Ronaldo.

"And I think the same of (Lionel) Messi or Neymar. My thoughts were not negative. What happens is that the press sold them differently, saying that I had spoken badly of him. And Ronaldo believed it.

"That's why he did not greet me at the Ballon d'Or Gala in 2015."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play...bullet

Football

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar is being investigated in Brazil and Spain over his headline move to La Liga
La Liga Spanish court rejects Neymar, Barca appeal
Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will become head of referees in Saudi Arabia
English Premier League Saudi-bound Clattenburg remains on ref duty
Monaco's coach Leonardo Jardim takes a training session at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 20, 2017, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg football match against Manchester City
Champions League No change of strategy for City, says Monaco's Jardim
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Barcelona FC 'Players right behind Enrique' - Pique