Alves Defender says Barcelona directors have 'no idea how to treat players'

Brazilian right back Dani Alves has slammed Barcelona directors for their treatment of him during his final seasons with the Spanish club.

The former Barcelona star signed for Serie A champions Juventus on a free transfer last summer after eight years with the Catalan giants.

"Those who run Barcelona today have no idea how to treat their players," Alves told Spanish daily ABC on Monday.

"I like to feel wanted, and if they don't want me, I leave. Leaving Barca on a free was a classy punch. During my final three seasons I always heard that Alves was leaving, but the directors never said anything to my face.

"They were very false and ungrateful. They did not respect me. I was only offered a new deal when the FIFA transfer ban came in.

"That was when I played them at their own game and signed a deal with a termination clause."

Alves said he chose Juventus -- bidding for a record sixth consecutive Serie A title this season -- because he wanted a challenge outside his "comfort zone at a club with a history and a winning mentality".

"Here I'm happy and I have new and beautiful challenges in this great team. We have a team capable of challenging for the Champions League."

Alves admitted he sometimes found aspects of fame tiring.

"Football's really hypocritical," he said. "That's why I am disappointed. Fame is s---.

"Now that I am famous I've realised that famous people are seen in a poor light. Football brings envy, hypocrisy and false friendships."

Alves also blamed the media for twisting his words resulting in frequent clashes with Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

"All my fights with Cristiano were because of the press," he said. "If people only knew how much I respect Cristiano Ronaldo. I will repeat it to make myself clear: I respect Cristiano Ronaldo.

"And I think the same of (Lionel) Messi or Neymar. My thoughts were not negative. What happens is that the press sold them differently, saying that I had spoken badly of him. And Ronaldo believed it.

"That's why he did not greet me at the Ballon d'Or Gala in 2015."