Alexis Sanchez Player’s reaction against Bournemouth has been misinterpreted

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has been a trending name on social media following the dramatic 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday, January.

Sanchez showed his frustration at full-time as he was shown ripping his gloves off his hands before walking down the tunnel with his head bowed.

ALSO READ: Sanchez says life is stressful in London

The incident has thrown social media into a frenzy as many suggest that the player was frustrated with the draw. Coupled with his ongoing drama surrounding his contract negotiations with Arsenal, the media have found a perfect story to run with.

The general consensus now especially among rival fans has been that Sanchez’s frustration shows he is the only ‘winner' in the team’ but that’s not the case.

His reaction in the first place can also be interpreted differently. Arsenal were on another attack when the referee blew the final whistle, and that might have been the cause of Sanchez’s frustration. Nobody was there to truly know the real story, so the angle the media have been running with is nothing but assumption.

Here's the footage of it. Look at Alexis. Winner mentality. [via @Kloppholic] https://t.co/M11KePIZgd — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

99% of the people running with that angle are all rival fans who would love to see Sanchez sign for their club. They entertain the hope and spin the narrative to make it look like Sanchez is frustrated at Arsenal.

He might be, but I don’t think so. The competition in the Premier League right now means that no team, absolutely no team is certain about winning the Premier League or other domestic titles. So this narrative should change.

Sanchez is not going to leave Arsenal because of trophies, it will be because of money and that will be to China.