Alexis Sanchez Arsenal star pleads guilty to tax fraud

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has pleaded guilty to tax fraud totalling nearly €1 million in Spain.

Sanchez who played for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014 has been under investigated by the Spanish Treasure for ‘actively withholding’ taxes during his time at Barcelona.

At a hearing for the case on Monday, January 16, the Arsenal striker admitted to the crime via a video link.

The 28-year-old has reportedly returned the money he owed and is likely to be just handed a fine.

His defence team is putting together an agreement with the Treasury on the size of the fine.

A prison sentence is also expected, although it would be short and therefore suspended.

In a signed complaint by the prosecutor, Miguel Angel Perez de Gregorio, the Chile international did not pay taxes from income gotten through his image rights which was simulating the transfer to Numidia Trading, a company based in Malta.

Sanchez is said to own 99% of the Malta based company which he tried to hide its existence.

The forward is the latest in the line of players associated with Barcelona who has been accused of dodging taxes.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was sentenced to a 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud while Defender, Javier Mascherano in January, was sentenced to a combined 12-month prison term for two separate tax offences.

Another Barcelona player, Neymar is currently in legal battle with authorities in Spain over tax issues.

Samuel Eto'o and Adriano have also been mentioned in complaints.