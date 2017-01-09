Alex Iwobi Jay Jay Okocha tips Arsenal forward for CAF Player of the Year

No Nigerian has won the award since Kanu Nwankwo in 1999 but Okocha believes his nephew, Iwobi can break that jinx.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi (Icon Sport via Getty Images)

GLO-CAF Awards List of all winners
Glo CAF Awards 2016 Mahrez, Aubameyang, Mane lead the line in CAF XI
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star takes his girlfriend to Winter Wonderland
Glo CAF Awards 2016 Riyad Mahrez crowned African Player of the Year
Alex Iwobi Future of Arsenal star lies in the No 10 role
Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi Super Eagles stars win CAF awards
Arsenal Giroud strikes late as Gunners edge past Preston

After winning the 2016 CAF Youth Player of the Year at the 2017 GLO-CAF Awards, Alex Iwobi has been tipped to be named Player of the Year in the nearest future.

Iwobi rounded up a fantastic 2016 by emerging winner of the CAF Youth Player of the Year and his uncle and Super Eagles great, Austin Okocha believes the youngster will win the Player of the Year award very soon.

Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha play Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha (Instagram)

 

No Nigerian has won the award since Kanu Nwankwo in 1999 but Okocha believes his nephew, Iwobi can break that jinx.

"It is not fair that no Nigerian player has been able to win the African footballer of the year since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999,” said Okocha to Complete Sports.

We have come close on some occasions but we will get there soon."

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Iwobi's future lies in No 10 role

"I see the likes of young Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Troost Ekong, Victor Osimhen and others winning future African player of the year awards. It is a generation thing; our generation dominated Africa then we missed out for long. We'll be there again.

"Iwobi, Iheanacho and other up-and-coming youngsters will definitely climb the rostrum as African footballer of the year in say two to three years' time. I am positive about this."

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace as Leicester beat Evertonbullet
2 Samuel Eto'o Veteran striker not for sale, says Antalyaspor chiefbullet
3 John Obi Mikel Nigerian midfielder leaves Chelsea for Chinabullet

Football

Uzama Douglas
Douglas Uzama FIFA president, Infantino consoles NFF on death of defender
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Barcelona star, teammates absent from FIFA Best Football Awards
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho leaves the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 7, 2017
FA Cup Premier League big guns get favourable draws
Amaju Pinnick and Mallam Shehu Dikko
Amaju Pinnick NFF president attends FIFA Best award ceremony