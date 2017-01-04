Alex Iwobi Future of Arsenal star lies in the No 10 role

Although he was impressive in the wings for Arsenal, Iwobi’s has weaknesses that are often exposed in the flanks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi's future lies in the No. 10 position (Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi Arsenal forward says they were unfortunate against Manchester City
Champions League Arsenal, PSG draw to take battle for top spot to final match
Alex Iwobi Arsenal forward inspiring Nigerian-born teammates to play for Super Eagles
Alex Iwobi Arsenal forward takes his girl to a night out with teammates
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star takes his girlfriend to Winter Wonderland
Arsenal vs West Brom Giroud late show lifts Arsenal
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Giroud's scorpion stunner stings Palace

Nigerian star Alex Iwobi impressed in the No 10 role in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

With Mesut Ozil missing through illness, Iwobi was thrown in the middle of things as Arsenal aimed to kick off the new year with a win.

The 20-year-old has impressed playing from the wings all season, but his performances in the middle against Palace shows where his long term future lies.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi says he started off playing as a number 10 (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

Although he was impressive in the wings for Arsenal, Iwobi’s has weaknesses that are often exposed in the flanks.

Iwobi lacks the required pace to really trouble defenders from the wings and often leaves his partnering full-back isolated and without support.

It is clear to see the midfield is Iwobi’s favourite as he usually cuts in from the wings as he cuts in from the wings rather than play outside like wingers do.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi's weaknesses are so glaring while playing on the wings (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Iwobi inspiring other Nigerian players at Arsenal

Speaking on the No 10 role Iwobi said; "It (number 10) is where I have grown up playing and where I enjoy playing the most but wherever I am put on the pitch, I will do my best and whenever I get told to play any position I give 100 per cent.”

There are a lot of players who can play number 10; a lot of ball players in the team. Every day in training I am always learning and trying to add it to my game.

Although a clearly talented youngster, Iwobi is still far from a world class player, but whatever the future holds for him, it should certainly be in the middle.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Obi Mikel Is midfielder joining Valencia?bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
3 Super Eagles Breakdown of players match allowances, bonuses for an...bullet

Football

Emmanuel Amuneke
Emmanuel Amuneke Nigerian coach wants to be the coach of Zamalek
Ifeanyi Egwim
Ifeanyi Egwim Rangers forward may not return till March, says team doctor
The referee shows a red card to Bournemouth defender Simon Francis (3rd R) for a mistimed tackle on Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey during the Premier League match the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 3, 2017
Simon Francis Bournemouth appeal Francis red card against Arsenal
 
CAF Awards Onigbinde says Nigeria can only win if it undergoes development