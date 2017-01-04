Alex Iwobi Future of Arsenal star lies in the No 10 role

Nigerian star Alex Iwobi impressed in the No 10 role in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

With Mesut Ozil missing through illness, Iwobi was thrown in the middle of things as Arsenal aimed to kick off the new year with a win.

The 20-year-old has impressed playing from the wings all season, but his performances in the middle against Palace shows where his long term future lies.

Although he was impressive in the wings for Arsenal, Iwobi’s has weaknesses that are often exposed in the flanks.

Iwobi lacks the required pace to really trouble defenders from the wings and often leaves his partnering full-back isolated and without support.

It is clear to see the midfield is Iwobi’s favourite as he usually cuts in from the wings as he cuts in from the wings rather than play outside like wingers do.

ALSO READ: Iwobi inspiring other Nigerian players at Arsenal

Speaking on the No 10 role Iwobi said; "It (number 10) is where I have grown up playing and where I enjoy playing the most but wherever I am put on the pitch, I will do my best and whenever I get told to play any position I give 100 per cent.”

“There are a lot of players who can play number 10; a lot of ball players in the team. Every day in training I am always learning and trying to add it to my game.”

Although a clearly talented youngster, Iwobi is still far from a world class player, but whatever the future holds for him, it should certainly be in the middle.