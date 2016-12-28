Alex Iwobi :  Arsenal star takes his girlfriend to Winter Wonderland

After helping Arsenal to a 1-0 win over West Brom on Boxing day, Alex Iwobi took his girlfriend out on a date to London’s Winter Wonderland.

Iwobi started for Arsenal in the Premier League Boxing Day fixture before coming off for Lucas Perez.

To celebrate the win, the win the 20-year-old and his girlfriend Clarisse Juliette made a trip to Winter Wonderland on Tuesday, December 27.

The Arsenal forward shared a snap from their trip on his Instagram. “Winter Wonderland With My Girl." She also posted the image, writing "My baby and I in winter wonderland,” he wrote.

Iwobi and Juliette seem to be going strong in their relationship.

The beauty is regularly seen on Iwobi’s Instagram videos at his house which he shares with his parents.