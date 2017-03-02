Ahmad Ahmad CAF hopeful Ahmad Ahmad eyes change in Africa

Ahmad Ahmad insisted Thursday he can bring widespread, meaningful change to African football if he unseats Issa Hayatou as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ahmad Ahmad, incumbent President of Malagasy Football Federation, poses in Antananarivo on February 13, 2017 play

Ahmad Ahmad, incumbent President of Malagasy Football Federation, poses in Antananarivo on February 13, 2017

(AFP/File)

Ahmad, a CAF executive committee member and head of the Madagascar football federation, made a whistle-stop visit to Nigeria to canvas for support in the CAF presidential poll slated for March 16 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"I think many things have to change in African football", Ahmad told reporters in Abuja.

"We need change in refereeing, officiating, the way we train our coaches. We can't organise a coaching licence course in 15, 10 days. The certificate is just to help you get a work. Our technical development must change."

He also disclosed that colleagues inside CAF called on him to throw his hat into the ring.

"It was not my ambition to become the president of CAF, but colleagues like you (president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick) after the FIFA congress in Mexico (last year) called on me and told me it was time for change," he added.

"Some people tried before (to unseat Hayatou), but they failed."

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

