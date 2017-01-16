AFCON Mane propels Senegal to winning start at Cup of Nations

Mane netted from 12 yards with 10 minutes on the clock in Franceville and Kara Mbodj headed home on the half-hour mark as Senegal became the first team to win a game at AFCON.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senegal's forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Tunisia and Senegal in Franceville on January 15, 2017 play

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Tunisia and Senegal in Franceville on January 15, 2017

(AFP)

AFCON Ghana begin latest Africa Cup of Nations bid, Egypt return
Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest girls Real Madrid star hooked up with
AFCON 2017 White-shirted Herve Renard chases treble at Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Premier League loses stars to Africa’s Premier tournament
AFCON 2017 Gabon pin hopes on Aubameyang as Africa Cup of Nations begins
AFCON 2017 Aubameyang leads hosts Gabon into Cup of Nations opener
Riyad Mahrez Player chose Algeria in tribute to late father
AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon as Cup of Nations begins
AFCON 2017 Mahrez scores twice but Algeria held by Zimbabwe
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso fight back to hold Cameroon

Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Mane netted from 12 yards with 10 minutes on the clock in Franceville and Kara Mbodj headed home on the half-hour mark as Senegal became the first team to win a game at this Cup of Nations after three previous matches ended in draws.

One of the favourites to win the trophy for the first time thanks to their status as Africa's top-ranked nation, Senegal are now in control of Group B after Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe earlier in the day.

Senegal face Zimbabwe next on Thursday while Tunisia meet Algeria in a north African derby.

Liverpool winger Mane came third in the African player of the year awards behind winner Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Those two had scored in their countries' opening games and Mane followed their example by getting the breakthrough, sending Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi the wrong way from the spot after Aymen Abdennour had brought down Cheikhou Kouyate.

Anderlecht defender Mbodj then soared above the Tunisian defence to head home from a corner and leave the Eagles of Carthage facing an uphill struggle to get back in the game.

There was a rally in the second period sparked by Sunderland's Wahbi Khazri, who almost netted direct from a corner, while Mbodj smashed the ball against his own bar when trying to clear.

Youssef Msakni was guilty of missing the target and was also denied by goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo as Senegal held firm.

Indeed, the Lions of Teranga could have netted again, substitute Ismaila Sarr seeing his misdirected cross come back off the bar with Mathlouthi beaten.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pogba Manchester United midfielder gatecrashes Henry, Ibrahimovic interviewbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid stars takes his son to shoppingbullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest girls Real Madrid star hooked up...bullet

Football

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north-west England on January 15, 2017
Premier League Guardiola concedes defeat in title race
Ghana's Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew (R) take part in a team training session in Port-Gentil on January 15, 2017, during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon
AFCON Ghana begin latest Africa Cup of Nations bid, Egypt return
Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on January 15, 2017
Zidane Zidane proud as Real finally fall at 41st hurdle
Liverpool's idfielder James Milner (R) shoots from the penalty spot to score his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool on January 15, 2017
Combative Klopp expects Reds response