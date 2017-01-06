AFCON 2017 Zaha begins training with Ivory Coast in Abu Dhabi

Zaha has won two England caps but both in friendly internationals and he has not been picked over the last three years.

  • Published:
Wilfried Zaha (middle) play

Wilfried Zaha (middle)

(Twitter)

AFCON 2017 Zimbabwe pick eight South Africa-based stars
AFCON 2017 Troubled tournament prep for minnows Zimbabwe
AFCON 2017 Uganda name squad for tournament
AFCON 2017 Cameroon shun Matip, Nyom
AFCON Mood in Gabon gloomy, tense ahead of Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Crystal Palace star Zaha set for Ivory Coast debut
AFCON 2017 Adebayor named in Togo squad
AFCON 2017 Mali unveil final squad

Wilfred Zaha belatedly began training with  Ivory Coast on Friday ahead of their African Nations Cup finals campaign, effectively dashing England’s hopes of him back-tracking on his switch of allegiance.

Zaha travelled to the team’s training camp in the United Arab Emirates after scoring for Crystal Palace in Tuesday’s 2-1 home loss to Swansea City.

Born in Abidjan, Zaha has won two England caps but both in friendly internationals and he has not been picked over the last three years.

England manager Gareth Southgate met Zaha last month in a bid to convince him of the potential of future England appearances.

Sunderland defender Lamine Kone also arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday but only after first travelling to Paris for a medical test, the Ivorian Football Federation said.

The Ivorians open the defence of their title in Oyem against Togo on Jan. 16.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohou (TP Mazembe Englebert), Badra Ali Sangare (AS Tanda), and Mande Sayouba (Stabaek).

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Paris St Germain), Mamadou Bagayoko (St Truiden), Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Simon Deli (Slavia Prague), Wilfried Kanon (ADO Den Haag), Lamine Kone (Sunderland), and Adama Traore (Basle).

Midfielders: Victorien Angban (Granada), Cheik Doukoure (Metz), Franck Kessie (Atalanta), Yao Serge Nguessan (Nancy), Jean Michael Seri (Nice), and Geoffroy Serey Die (Basle).

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Stoke City), Max Alain Gradel (Bournemouth), Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa), Nicolas Pepe (Angers), Giovanni Sio (Stade Rennes) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).  (Reuters/NAN)

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Midfielder finally admits he’s leaving Chelseabullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star visits hometown with his girlfriendbullet
3 John Obi Mikel Is midfielder joining Valencia?bullet

Football

Riyad Mahrez
GLO-CAF Awards List of all winners
Super Falcons
Super Falcons African champions win Women’s National Team of the Year
Everton moved their training ground to Finch Farm, which lies south-east of Liverpool city centre, from their previous Bellefield base in October 2007
Everton FC Merseyside club secure Russian training ground sponsorship
Shafik Batambuze (R), who plays with the Kenyan champions Tusker FC, has been named in Uganda's 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Uganda name squad for tournament