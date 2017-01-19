AFCON 2017 Slimani among injury worries for Algeria

Leicester City centre-forward Slimani has a groin problem that forced him to train on his own.

(AFP)

Algeria have injury worries in attack ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations clash with neighbours Tunisia on Thursday with Islam Slimani struggling and Hilal Soudani ruled out.

At a press conference on Wednesday coach Georges Leekens confirmed that Dinamo Zagreb striker Soudani will miss the game in Franceville, south-eastern Gabon, due to a thigh injury.

Leicester City centre-forward Slimani has a groin problem that forced him to train on his own while first-choice goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi is "very doubtful" according to Leekens due to a knee injury.

"There is not much chance that Rais will play. For tomorrow it is mission impossible, or almost," said Belgian coach Leekens, who coached Tunisia at the last Cup of Nations in 2015.

Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam is also a doubt after withdrawing early from training.

Algeria could only draw 2-2 with Zimbabwe in their opening Group B match on Sunday despite two goals from Riyad Mahrez, while Tunisia lost 2-0 to Senegal.

