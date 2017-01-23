AFCON 2017 Poor build-up to blame for Gabon exit - Aubameyang

"We had chances. Unfortunately there are days when it doesn't go in," said the Borussia Dortmund striker.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 22, 2017 play

Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 22, 2017

(AFP)

AFCON 2017 Hosts Gabon crash out of Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Algerian stars need miracle to survive in Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Gyan steers Ghana into Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
AFCON 2017 Napoli duo Ghoulam, Koulibaly go head to head at Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Cup of Nations hosts face decisive Cameroon date
AFCON 2017 Ivory Coast set for showdown after DR Congo draw
Liverpoo Matip given FIFA clearance to return
AFCON 2017 Egypt strike late to dump out Uganda from Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Algeria football coach admits chances are slim
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso, Cameroon into Cup of Nations quarters, Gabon out

Gabon talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admitted that the Africa Cup of Nations hosts had blown their chance and blamed a poor build-up to the tournament after they were sent packing in the group stage on Sunday.

"We had chances. Unfortunately there are days when it doesn't go in," said the Borussia Dortmund striker, who missed a glorious early opportunity for the Panthers as they drew 0-0 with Cameroon in Libreville.

Denis Bouanga also struck the post in stoppage time before Didier Ndong's follow-up was saved by Fabrice Ondoa in the Cameroon goal.

A third draw in as many matches was not enough and they were eliminated as Cameroon and Burkina Faso went through instead.

The exit came after a poor build-up to the tournament, including a late decision to appoint veteran Jose Antonio Camacho as coach and a late start to a training camp.

"We were supposed to start on January 3, but we started a little bit late. We didn't really have the time to prepare," lamented the French-born striker.

"I am really proud of all the players, because everyone gave their all.

"I think we were stronger than every other team in the group, but it is about everything, the preparation, the change of coach, it wasn't easy."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chris Enahoro Ace Nigerian tennis promoter dies at 80bullet
2 Klopp Liverpool not being treated fairly over Matipbullet
3 Amaju Pinnick NFF president gets FIFA appointmentbullet

Football

Morocco's head coach Herve Renard conducts a training session on January 22, 2017 in Bitam, during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon
AFCON 2017 Morocco hoping to dump Ivory Coast
Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (2nd R) jumps to head the opening goal of their English Premier League match against Burnley, at the Emirates Stadium in London, on January 22, 2017
Premier League Gritty Arsenal impress Wenger
Chelsea's Gary Cahill jumps to head teh ball past Hull City's goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic during the match at Stamford Bridge in London on January 22, 2017
Premier League Conte applauds Chelsea show of unity
Manchester United's striker Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring his 250th goal to make him the club's all-time record goal scorerer in the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Manchester United on January 21, 2017
Premier League Rooney remains Lingard's United role model