AFCON 2017 Mali unveil final squad

The 28-year-old is the biggest name in the final 23-man squad unveiled by Mali coach Alain Giresse for the tournament.

  • Published:
Crystal Palace's midfielder Bakary Sako (L) vies with Swansea City's midfielder Wayne Routledge during the English Premier League football match January 3, 2017 play

Crystal Palace's midfielder Bakary Sako (L) vies with Swansea City's midfielder Wayne Routledge during the English Premier League football match January 3, 2017

(AFP/File)

AFCON 2017 Crystal Palace star Zaha set for Ivory Coast debut
AFCON Mood in Gabon gloomy, tense ahead of Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Zimbabwe looks to surprise in African showpiece
AFCON 2017 Cameroon's Choupo-Moting snubs Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Feghouli, Afobe among notable absentees
AFCON 2017 Afobe puts club over country, pulls out of tournament
AFCON 2017 Liverpool's Mane in strong Senegal squad
Super Eagles Breakdown of players match allowances, bonuses for an Afcon/World Cup qualifier

Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako, who has endured an injury-hit last few months in the English Premier League, was named in the Mali squad on Wednesday for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 28-year-old, born in France, is the biggest name in the final 23-man squad unveiled by Mali coach Alain Giresse for the tournament in Gabon, which begins on January 14.

Mali are preparing for the tournament in Casablanca, Morocco, where they will take on Burkina Faso in a friendly on Saturday before a final warm-up game against a local club side on January 10.

They will travel to Gabon on January 14 and will come up against Ghana, Egypt and Uganda in Group D.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien), Soumaila Diakite (Stade Malien), Oumar Sissoko (Orleans/FRA)

Defenders: Ousmane Coulibaly (Panathinaikos/GRE), Hamari Traore (Reims/FRA), Molla Wague (Udinese/ITA), Salif Coulibaly (TP Mazembe/COD), Mohamed Oumar Konate (Renaissance Berkane/MAR), Youssouf Kone (Lille/FRA), Charles Traore, Mahamadou N'Diaye (both Troyes/FRA)

Midfielders: Yacouba Sylla (Montpellier/FRA), Adama Traore (Monaco/FRA), Mamoutou N'Diaye (Royal Antwerp/BEL), Lassana Coulibaly (Bastia/FRA), Sambou Yatabare (Werder Bremen/GER), Samba Sow (Kayserispor/TUR), Yves Bissouma (Lille/FRA)

Forwards: Moussa Marega (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Mustpaha Yatabare (Kardemir Karabukspor/TUR), Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace/ENG), Moussa Doumbia (Rostov/RUS), Kalifa Coulibaly (Gent/BEL)

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Obi Mikel Is midfielder joining Valencia?bullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star visits hometown with his girlfriendbullet
3 John Mikel Obi Midfielder finally admits he’s leaving Chelseabullet

Football

Chelsea's head coach Antonio Conte gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match against Tottenham Hotspur in London, on January 4, 2017
Conte Manager laments end of Chelsea's winning run
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola kicks the ball back onto the pitch during the English Premier League football match against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola Ancelotti backs Munich predecessor to succeed in England
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, seen in November 2016, from Dortmund controls the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hamburg SV and BVB Borussia Dortmund in Hamburg
Aubameyang Dortmund dismiss striker's to China report
Referee Lee Mason (2L) shows a red card to Manchester City's midfielder Fernandinho for his challenge on Burnley's midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson during the English Premier League football match January 2, 2017
Fernandinho Man City midfielder banned for four matches after losing appeal