AFCON 2017 Live Follow results, team news and recent happening in Gabon

Follow the results, team news and recent happening at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Merveille Bokadi and Junior Kabananga play Democratic Republic of the Congo's Merveille Bokadi and Junior Kabananga (AFP)

Monday, January 16 (Group C)

Ivory Coast 0 Vs Togo

Togo's Ihlas Bebou and Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier play Togo's Ihlas Bebou and Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier (AFP)

 

Ivory Coast made a disappointing start to their Africa Cup of Nations title defence Monday when held 0-0 by lowest Group C seeds Togo in Gabonese town Oyem.

Congo DR 1 Vs Morocco 0

Merveille Bokadi and Junior Kabananga play Democratic Republic of the Congo's Merveille Bokadi and Junior Kabananga (AFP)

 

Junior Kabananga scored to give the Democratic Republic of Congo an upset 1-0 win over Morocco Monday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match.

Group C Standing

1. Dr. Congo    3 points

2. Ivory Coast  1 point

3. Togo             1 point

4. Morocco      0 point

Sunday, January 15 (Group B)

Algeria 2 Vs Zimbabwe 2

Yacine Brahimi, Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani play Algeria's Yacine Brahimi, Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani (AFP)

 

Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a 2-2 draw with rank outsiders Zimbabwe as their Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a slow start in Franceville on Sunday.

Senegal 2 Vs Tunisia 0

Sadio Mane play Senegal's forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring a goal against Tunisia (AFP)

 

Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Group B Standing

1. Senegal      3 points

2. Algeria       1 point

3. Zimbabwe 1 point

4. Tunisia       0 point

Saturday, January 14 (Group A)

Gabon 1 Vs Guinea-Bissau 1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after the draw with Guinea-Bissau (AFP)

Minnows Guinea-Bissau made it a memorable start to the Africa Cup of Nations as a late Juary Soares equaliser saw them hold hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's opening game.

Cameroon 1 Vs Burkina Faso 1

Benjamin Moukandjo (R) play Cameroon's forward Benjamin Moukandjo (R) celebrates after scoring against Burkina Faso (AFP)

 

A brilliant Benjamin Moukandjo free-kick was not enough for Cameroon to win their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as Burkina Faso battled back to draw 1-1.

Group A Standing

1. Cameroon        1 point

2. Burkina Faso    1 point

3. Gabon               1 point

4. Guinea-Bissau 1 point

