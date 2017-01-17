AFCON 2017 Live Follow results, team news and recent happening in Gabon

Follow the results, team news and recent happening at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
Monday, January 16 (Group C)
Ivory Coast 0 Vs Togo
Ivory Coast made a disappointing start to their Africa Cup of Nations title defence Monday when held 0-0 by lowest Group C seeds Togo in Gabonese town Oyem.
Congo DR 1 Vs Morocco 0
Junior Kabananga scored to give the Democratic Republic of Congo an upset 1-0 win over Morocco Monday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match.
Group C Standing
1. Dr. Congo 3 points
2. Ivory Coast 1 point
3. Togo 1 point
4. Morocco 0 point
Sunday, January 15 (Group B)
Algeria 2 Vs Zimbabwe 2
Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a 2-2 draw with rank outsiders Zimbabwe as their Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a slow start in Franceville on Sunday.
Senegal 2 Vs Tunisia 0
Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Group B Standing
1. Senegal 3 points
2. Algeria 1 point
3. Zimbabwe 1 point
4. Tunisia 0 point
Saturday, January 14 (Group A)
Gabon 1 Vs Guinea-Bissau 1
Minnows Guinea-Bissau made it a memorable start to the Africa Cup of Nations as a late Juary Soares equaliser saw them hold hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's opening game.
Cameroon 1 Vs Burkina Faso 1
A brilliant Benjamin Moukandjo free-kick was not enough for Cameroon to win their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as Burkina Faso battled back to draw 1-1.
Group A Standing
1. Cameroon 1 point
2. Burkina Faso 1 point
3. Gabon 1 point
4. Guinea-Bissau 1 point