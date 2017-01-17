AFCON 2017 Live Follow results, team news and recent happening in Gabon

Monday, January 16 (Group C)

Ivory Coast 0 Vs Togo

Ivory Coast made a disappointing start to their Africa Cup of Nations title defence Monday when held 0-0 by lowest Group C seeds Togo in Gabonese town Oyem.

Congo DR 1 Vs Morocco 0

Junior Kabananga scored to give the Democratic Republic of Congo an upset 1-0 win over Morocco Monday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match.

Group C Standing

1. Dr. Congo 3 points

2. Ivory Coast 1 point

3. Togo 1 point

4. Morocco 0 point

Sunday, January 15 (Group B)

Algeria 2 Vs Zimbabwe 2

Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a 2-2 draw with rank outsiders Zimbabwe as their Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a slow start in Franceville on Sunday.

Senegal 2 Vs Tunisia 0

Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Group B Standing

1. Senegal 3 points

2. Algeria 1 point

3. Zimbabwe 1 point

4. Tunisia 0 point

Saturday, January 14 (Group A)

Gabon 1 Vs Guinea-Bissau 1

Minnows Guinea-Bissau made it a memorable start to the Africa Cup of Nations as a late Juary Soares equaliser saw them hold hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's opening game.

Cameroon 1 Vs Burkina Faso 1

A brilliant Benjamin Moukandjo free-kick was not enough for Cameroon to win their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as Burkina Faso battled back to draw 1-1.

Group A Standing

1. Cameroon 1 point

2. Burkina Faso 1 point

3. Gabon 1 point

4. Guinea-Bissau 1 point