AFCON 2017 Injured Ghana defender Baba to be flown to Germany for treatment

Abdul-Rahman sustained the injury two days ago in their opening match of ongoing 2017 AFCON tournament.

Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul-Rahman, injured during Ghana’s 1-0 win over Uganda in their Group D match in Port-Gentil, Gabon, will travel to Germany on Thursday for further tests and possible surgery over a knee injury.

Abdul-Rahman sustained the injury two days ago in their opening match of ongoing 2017 AFCON tournament.

A Ghana Football Association (GFA) statement on Thursday said the decision was taken in consultation with his German club Schalke 04 after tests were carried out on the injury in the Gabonese capital, Libreville, on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the Ghanaian medical team, led by Dr Adam Baba, said the defender suffered “a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee’’.

It added that a Ghanaian team official will accompany the defender to Germany on Thursday evening.

“The GFA will offer all the support to the dedicated and hardworking Rahman on his road to recovery,’’ it said.

Rahman was flown to Libreville on Wednesday, as there was no MRI facility in Port-Gentil, the team’s base.

The state-owned Graphic newspaper reporting from Port-Gentil, quoted an unnamed member of the Black Stars technical team as saying the player and his colleagues were shattered by news that Baba Rahman’s participation in the 2017 AFCON was over.

