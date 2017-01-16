AFCON 2017 El Hadary ready to become Cup of Nations' oldest player

El Hadary is a veteran of Egypt's victories on home soil in 2006, in 2008 and in 2010, before the Pharaohs failed to qualify for any of the last three tournaments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Egypt's national football team captain Essam El-Hadary attends a press conference on January 16, 2017, at Port-Gentil Stadium play

Egypt's national football team captain Essam El-Hadary attends a press conference on January 16, 2017, at Port-Gentil Stadium

(AFP)

AFCON 2017 El Hadary poised to smash age record at 44
AFCON Ghana begin latest Africa Cup of Nations bid, Egypt return
AFCON 2017 Feghouli, Afobe among notable absentees
2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Egypt take revenge over Ghana

If he plays in Egypt's opening Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Mali in Port-Gentil on Tuesday, goalkeeper Essam El Hadary will smash the record for the oldest player ever at the tournament.

El Hadary turned 44 on Sunday, leaving him poised to beat the previous mark set by his fellow Egyptian Hossam Hassan, who was a mere 39 years, five months and 24 days old when he played at the 2006 Cup of Nations.

El Hadary is a veteran of Egypt's victories on home soil in 2006, in 2008 and in 2010, before the Pharaohs failed to qualify for any of the last three tournaments.

He was also part of the squad that won the 1998 tournament in Burkina Faso, when current team-mate Ramadan Sobhi of Stoke City was barely a year old.

"For Egypt it means a lot for us to be back after our absence from the past three tournaments. This is very important for us," said El Hadary, now the captain in his seventh Cup of Nations, on Monday.

"We are here to compete again and we are looking forward to winning the cup. Egyptians are looking forward to an eighth title.

"I have won it four times before but this time I am the captain and I am proud of that."

El Hadary was brought back into the Egypt team by Argentine coach Hector Cuper in time to help them clinch their qualification for the finals in Gabon and he has already stated his desire to appear at the 2018 World Cup in Russia -- when he will be 45.

Described by Patrice Carteron, his former coach at Cairo club side Wadi Degla, as someone with "an absolutely exceptional mentality, lifestyle and diet," if he does play in Russia he would break the record for the oldest player in that tournament too.

Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon holds that record for now having played at the 2014 World Cup just after turning 43.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest ladies Real Madrid star hooked up withbullet
2 Pogba Manchester United midfielder gatecrashes Henry, Ibrahimovic...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid stars takes his son to shoppingbullet

Football

 
NPFL Match-day one results
Democratic Republic of the Congo's forward Junior Kabananga (R) celebrates with midfielder Merveille Bokadi after scoring a goal on January 16, 2017
AFCON 2017 Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset Morocco
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (R) shakes hands with defender Joel Matip after a match in 2016
AFCON 2017 FIFA warn Liverpool over Matip selection
Luiz Adriano, pictured in 2015, is signed by Spartak Moscow
Adriano Russians sign Brazilian from Milan