AFCON 2017 Arsenal teenager gets Algeria call-up

The 19-year-old Bennacer won his first cap for Algeria last year in Nations Cup qualification.

  • Published:
Ismaeil Bennacer play

Ismaeil Bennacer

(Africa Top Sports)

AFCON Nigeria, South Africa in 2019 Africa Cup group
AFCON 2017 Nigeria’s absence disappointing, says former Eagles player
AFCON 2017 Riyad Mahrez, high-rise Desert Fox takes on Africa
AFCON 2017 'Egyptian Messi' Salah's star rising for Egypt
AFCON 2017 Ivorians impress as 'Auba', Mahrez lead football stars parade

Arsenal’s Algerian midfielder, Ismaeil Bennacer, has been called up to play in the African Nations Cup finals after a knee injury ruled Saipher Taider out of the tournament, the country’s football federation said on Friday.

The 19-year-old Bennacer won his first cap for Algeria last year in Nations Cup qualification and has yet to make a league debut for the Gunners.

Bologna midfielder Taider, 24, hurt his knee in training earlier this week.

Defender Ramy Bensebaini is recovering from a knee injury suffered in Algeria’s warm-up win over Mauritania on Tuesday, the federation added.

Algeria plays their opening Group B match in Franceville on Sunday against Zimbabwe.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Man City player names United legend as an idolbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Chelsea pay off midfielder with N1Bbullet
3 FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thingbullet

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United striker named Premier League Player of the Month
Wikki Tourists
Wikki Tourists FC NPFL club retains 24, engages 10 players
Gabon boast a superstar in striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau aim to extend Leicester-like run
Arsene Wenger has yet to reveal whether he will extend his 20-year reign at Arsenal
Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager hopes his future plans won't influence Ozil talks