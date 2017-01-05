AFCON 2017 Adebayor named in Togo squad

The 32-year-old is without a club after he was released by Crystal Palace at the end of the 2015/2016 campaign.

Veteran striker Emmanuel Adebayor was named in Togo's 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday despite being without a club since the end of last season.

The 32-year-old former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham star was released by Crystal Palace at the end of the 2015/2016 campaign after seeing out a six-month short-term deal.

Togo coach Claude Leroy will take his squad to a training camp in Senegal before heading to Gabon for the January 14-February 5 tournament.

Togo squad:

Goalkeepers: Agassa (unattached), Mensah (Le Mans/FRA), Tchagouni (Marmande/FRA)

Defenders: Akakpo (Trabzonspor/TUR), Bossou (Young Africans/TAN), Djene (St Truiden/ BEL), Kouloun (Dyto/TOG), Mamah (Dacia/MOL), Ouro-Akoriko (Al Khaleej Saihat/KSA), Ouro-Sama (AS Togo Port/TOG)

Midfielders: Atakora (Helsingborg/SWE), Atchou (Dyto/TOG), Ayité (Fulham/ENG), Bebou (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER), Boukari (Châteauroux/FRA), Dossèvi (Standard Liège/BEL), Eninful (Doxa Katakopias/CYP), Romao (Olympiakos/GRE),Sègbéfia (Gotzepe/TUR)

Attackers: Adebayor (unattached), Agbégniadan (Wafa/GHA), Gakpé (Genoa/ITA), Fo-Doh Laba (R.S Berkane/MAR).

