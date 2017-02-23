Adam Lallana England midfielder extends Liverpool deal

England midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a contract extension with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Although Liverpool did not make public the length of Lallana's new contract, but British media reports said he had signed a new three-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months.

The 28-year-old Lallana, who arrived at Anfield from Southampton in 2014, told Liverpool's website: "I'm very proud and feel quite humbled by the show of faith from the club and the manager (Jurgen Klopp) in particular."

"Signing for a club like Liverpool is obviously a big thing -- but to re-sign shows you've obviously contributed enough that the people who make the decisions want you to stay longer."

"This is a really good place to be at the moment and, for a player who wants to be part of something special, I can't think of a better club to commit your future to."

Lallana has scored 20 goals in 117 Liverpool appearances to date and follows Philippe Coutinho, who in January signed a new contract to become the club's highest-paid player, in committing his long-term future to Liverpool.

"We have a brilliant squad of players who are only going to get better the longer we are together," Lallana added.