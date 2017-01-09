ABS FC Club concludes pre-season tour, unveils team on Tuesday

They will open the season with a home game against Akwa United on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
ABS FC of Ilorin play

ABS FC of Ilorin

(TVC News Nigeria)

Enugu Rangers NPFL champions register 25 players for CAF Champions League
Chisom Egbuchulam Rangers ready to seal striker’s transfer to Tunisia’s Club Africain
Felix Owolabi Ex-Green Eagles player advises NPFL players to be world class
Gbenga Ogunbote Matching Enyimba’s success is challenging, says coach
Ifeanyi Egwim Rangers forward may not return till March, says team doctor
Enugu Rangers NPFL champions to release list of 2016/2017 season players after African tour
NPFL LMC release official ball ahead of next season
Enugu Rangers NPFL champions to start pre-season African tour on Jan. 6

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin says it has concluded its preseason tour of Lokoja, the Kogi capital ahead of new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, told newsmen on Monday that the team had since returned to their base for the final preparations for their league.

They will open the season with a home game against Akwa United on Sunday.

Chukwuemeka thanked the management of Kogi United FC, especially the Chairman of the Lokoja-based team, Malam Abdul Sule and other staff.

He also thanked the Kwara Sports Council and other football enthusiasts who came to see the team play their friendly games.

The ABS director of football said the team would unveil its players for the 2016/2017 NPFL on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to him, the management has strategised on how to attract fans to cheer the boys on every match day.

“We are already working with necessary stakeholders to mobilise commercial transport drivers, market women and students for our games.

“We are also working with schools for our fan base development programme,’’ Chukwuemeka said.

On the tour, the team’s Coach, Henry Makinwa, said he was delighted with the pre-season tour of Lokoja.

“My boys showed character and determination to succeed this season.

“I hope to continue from where we stopped in Lokoja, starting from Tuesday when we resume training.

“We won all our games in Lokoja with a clean sheet and we had the opportunity to train on the pitch where we will play our first away game,’’ Makinwa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ABS played three games unbeaten in Lokoja, scoring 14 goals without conceding any in the process.

They defeated Federal Medical Centre (FMC) FC of Lokoja 5-0 in the first game and whitewashed Kano-based Shekarau Babes 5-0 before a 4-0 win over a non-league side, Black Stars of Lokoja.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace as Leicester beat Evertonbullet
2 Samuel Eto'o Veteran striker not for sale, says Antalyaspor chiefbullet
3 John Obi Mikel Nigerian midfielder leaves Chelsea for Chinabullet

Football

Roberto Firmino
Firmino Liverpool hire private security for forward after robbery incident at his mansion
Asisat Oshoala and mum
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons forward makes her mum proud with her Player of the Year award
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Can Nigerian midfielder replace Kante at Leicester? 
Mesut Ozil (left) talks to Arsene Wenger after joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in September 2013
Mesut Ozil Arsenal star links club future to coach Wenger