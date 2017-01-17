Chairman of Kaduna State Football Association, Abdulkadir Magaji has died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Magaji who is also the Independent Vice Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL) died on Tuesday, January 17 at a Lagos hospital.

He was 52 years old.

His death as confirmed by the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

“He was a very committed Member of the Congress, and worked tirelessly for the development of the game, both in Kaduna and in the country generally,” Sanusi told official website of the NFF.

“The late Hon. Magaji was highly dedicated and focused. The Nigerian Football family will miss him dearly.”

Chairman of the League Management of Nigeria, Shenu Dikko also mourned the death of the football administrator.

“He really loved Nigerian football and it’s sad to lose a man like that,” Dikko said about Magaji.

His remains will be flown to Kaduna where he will be according to Islamic rites at his hometown in Shika, Zaria.

Magaji was a two-time member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and was also a two-time Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Government on Sports.

He was a member of the NFF Match Commissioner’s Appointment committee before he was announced as the independent Vice Chairman of the NNL in October 2016.

He was re-elected as Chairman of Kaduna State FA in February 2015.

He is survived by his father, wife and three children.