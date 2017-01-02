A-League Berisha becomes all-time leading scorer

Albanian Berisha overtook former Victory teammate Archie Thompson with his 91st A-League goal.

  • Published:
Besart Berisha celebrates a goal during in Tokyo in May 2012 play

Besart Berisha celebrates a goal during in Tokyo in May 2012

(AFP/File)

Review AFC Champions League
A-League Review: Melbourne Victory held, Glory win again
A-League Review: Adelaide United silence Brisbane Roar
FFA hit Wanderers with show cause letter
A-League Review: Wanderers, Victory draw
A-League Jurman own goal sees Victory past Sydney FC
A-League Melbourne Victory 4 Brisbane Roar 0
A-League Mariners 3 Victory 3

Besart Berisha became the Australian A-League's all-time leading goalscorer as Melbourne Victory maintained their pursuit of leaders Sydney FC with a 4-2 win over Newcastle Jets on Monday.

Albanian Berisha overtook former Victory teammate Archie Thompson with his 91st A-League goal, scoring from the spot in the first half before Marco Rojas doubled Victory's advantage with a close-range volley.

The Jets hit back with a a long range drive from Chinese Leilei Ma and a deflected effort from Wayne Brown in the second half but goals to Fahid Ben Khalfallah and James Troisi kept the result out of Newcastle's reach.

The win put Victory within seven points of Sydney FC, but with a game in hand against Wellington Phoenix.

Sydney FC remained unbeaten after 13 games with a 2-0 win over title rivals Brisbane Roar, but finished the game with 10 men after skipper Alex Brosque was sent off for a second yellow card.

Goals from Brosque and Milos Ninkovic, both orchestrated by Brazilian Bobo, put Sydney FC in command while the loss ended the Roar's 10-match unbeaten streak and left John Aloisi's side 12 points adrift in third place.

Uruguayan Bruno Fornaroli scored a dramatic late penalty to deny struggling Central Coast a New Year's Eve home victory over Melbourne City.

Trent Buhagiar and Irishman Roy O'Donovan brought the ninth-placed Mariners back from a goal down after Tim Cahill's first-half opener and were on track for their third win of the season.

But Scott Galloway conceded an 88th-minute penalty, allowing Fornaroli to secure a 2-2 draw that keeps Dutchman John van't Schip's side in the top four at the season's halfway mark.

Jaushua Sotirio's first goal of the season secured a point for struggling Western Sydney Wanderers, who held Perth Glory to a 1-1 New Year's Day draw.

Adam Taggart opened the Glory's account in the 14th minute before substitute Sotirio netted just minutes after his introduction to lift the Wanderers back into sixth spot.

Wellington Phoenix extended their unbeaten league run to four games in a scoreless home draw with bottom team and defending champions Adelaide United.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
3 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach appointed manager of Dutch...bullet

Football

Enugu Rangers
Enugu Rangers NPFL champions to release list of 2016/2017 season players after African tour
Diego Costa, Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker, had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea's title defence unravelled
Diego Costa Red hot striker reveals he wanted to leave Chelsea
Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) scored 17 goals in his first 27 appearances for the club
Zlatan Ibrahimovic I've shut the critics up
Brazilian midfielder Oscar is set to smash the Asian transfer record with a reported 60 million euros deal with Shanghai SIPG
Oscar Record signing lands in Shanghai to join SIPG