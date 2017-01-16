Fed Cup 'Stressed' Kerber out of Hawaii trip

The Fed Cup match in Hawaii takes place on February 11 and 12 but Kerber is already signed up for the Doha WTA tournament .

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2017 play

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2017

World number one Angelique Kerber will not play for Germany in the Fed Cup first round clash against the United States in Hawaii in February, blaming the marathon journey for her decision.

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce this," Kerber told the SID sports news agency from Melbourne where she starts the defence of her Australian Open title this week.

"The stress of the journey would be too much, it's too far."

The Fed Cup match in Hawaii takes place on February 11 and 12 but Kerber is already signed up for the Doha WTA tournament which starts on February 13.

"I have thought about this for a few days and it simply would not work. There won't be the time."

Kerber admitted that the choice of venue by the United States was probably made with home advantage in mind.

"Yes, you could say that," added the German star.

