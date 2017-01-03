Everton vs Southampton Super-sub Valencia helps Everton sink Saints

Valencia hadn't scored a club goal since netting twice for West Ham against Manchester City in January 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Everton's striker Enner Valencia (C) scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on January 2, 2017 play

Everton's striker Enner Valencia (C) scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on January 2, 2017

(AFP)

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool manager frustrated after club drop points
Premier League West Ham's Bilic furious at red card blow
Premier League Avenging Spurs out to halt Chelsea juggernaut
Premier League Guardiola fumes over City's rough justice
West Ham vs Man Utd Mata and Ibrahimovic see off 10-man West Ham
Joey Barton Fiery midfielder signs for Burnley despite FA charge
Middlesbrough vs Leicester No Vardy, no party as Boro hold champions
Zlatan Ibrahimovic I've shut the critics up
Diego Costa Red hot striker reveals he wanted to leave Chelsea
Arsene Wenger Giroud gem a work of art, says Arsenal boss

Enner Valencia came off the bench to make a decisive impact as the Ecuadoran striker inspired Everton's 3-0 win over Southampton on Monday.

Valencia hadn't scored a club goal since netting twice for West Ham against Manchester City in January 2016.

But the 27-year-old was back on the scoresheet at Goodison Park as he bagged his first goal in 12 appearances since joining on loan from West Ham.

Valencia's second-half strike was followed by late goals from Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku, ensuring Everton manager Ronald Koeman could savour a winning start to 2017 at the expense of his former club.

After Everton lost 1-0 on Koeman's first return to St Mary's earlier this season, the Dutch coach condemned Southampton to a third successive defeat that represented their worst losing run in the league for more than two years.

It took Southampton just 41 seconds to score when they faced Everton in November, but the early stages weren't so kind to them this time.

In the third minute Saints right-back Cedric Soares was forced off after sustaining a nasty gash to his head following a collision with an advertising board around the pitch.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley threatened to add to Southampton's problems with a powerful strike that was pushed away by Fraser Forster.

Koeman had given a first start to 19-year-old forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but his chance to impress was curtailed by injury after just 11 minutes.

Southampton's defender Maya Yoshida (L) vies with Everton's striker Romelu Lukaku during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on January 2, 2017 play

Southampton's defender Maya Yoshida (L) vies with Everton's striker Romelu Lukaku during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on January 2, 2017

(AFP)

Jay Rodriguez went close twice in quick succession with a snap shot pushed away by Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles and then a powerful effort over the bar.

With both sides struggling to find any momentum after the interval, chances were at a premium and even when Nathan Redmond was clean through he fired straight at Robles after a rare menacing moment from Southampton.

Valencia came on for Aaron Lennon after 61 minutes and the Everton substitute broke the deadlock 12 minutes later with a close-range finish after Lukaku's header had been parried into his path by Forster.

Everton's second goal owed much to the threat posed by Valencia as he forced a rash challenge from Saints defender Maya Yoshida in the 81st minute, earning a penalty that Baines dispatched with typical efficiency.

Lukaku sealed Everton's late goal blitz in the 89th minute when the Belgium striker took a Tom Davies pass and blasted into the top corner.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star turned down audacious £257m Chinese bidbullet
2 Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Tennis star announces engagement to...bullet
3 Oscar Record signing lands in Shanghai to join SIPGbullet

Sports

Burnley's English midfielder Joey Barton (R) pictured in 2016, will resign with Burnley despite having a charge of misconduct hanging over alleged betting
Joey Barton Fiery midfielder signs for Burnley despite FA charge
Referee Lee Mason (2L) shows a red card to Manchester City's midfielder Fernandinho during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 2, 2017
Man City vs Burnley Clichy, Aguero get 10-man City back on track
Sunderland's striker Jermain Defoe (R) scores their second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 2, 2017
Sunderland vs Liverpool Liverpool momentum checked by Defoe brace
Ryan Babel, pictured on July 10, 2012, will join Besiktas
Ryan Babel Ex-Liverpool striker signs for Besiktas