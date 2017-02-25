Europa League Man Utd draw delights Rostov in Europa League last-16

Favourites Manchester United were drawn on Friday to face faraway Russian outfit Rostov, who unlike Jose Mourinho were delighted with the Europa League last-16 tie.

Manchester's United players celebtrate after Henrikh Mkhitaryan (centre) scored in the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne, on February 22, 2017

Mourinho's side beat French club Saint-Etienne 4-0 on aggregate in the last 32 and the English club will now travel to Russia on Thursday, March 9 with the second leg in Manchester a week later on March 16.

Mourinho said this week he wanted to avoid a Russian club as United face Chelsea in the FA Cup in between, but the draw was greeted with delight in Rostov.

"We reacted with joy on seeing the draw," Rostov director Ali Uzdenov told R-Sport agency.

"The guys are ready to face any opponent, Man United especially," he said.

"These matches will be the very special events for everyone in Rostov, not just the football fans."

Italian side AS Roma, also among the competition favourites, drew French club Lyon which could be the clash of the round.

There is also an all-German pairing as Schalke 04 take on Borussia Moenchengladbach, while two of the three remaining Belgian sides were also cast together as Genk drew Gent.

Former Swedish defender Patrik Andersson helped pick the teams during the draw for the UEFA Europa League tournament in Nyon, on February 24, 2017

Anderlecht landed Cypriots Apoel as Greek champions Olympiakos play Turkey's Besiktas.

Celta Vigo -- La Liga's sole remaining representative in the second-tier European competition -- host another Russian outfit Krasnodar as Dutch giants Ajax travel to FC Copenhagen.

Draw:

Celta Vigo (ESP) v Krasnodar (RUS)

Apoel Nicosia (CYP) v Anderlecht (BEL)

Schalke 04 (GER) v Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

Lyon (FGRA) v Roma (ITA)

Rostov (RUS) v Manchester United (ENG)

Olympiakos (GRE) v Besiktas (TUR)

Gent (BEL) v Genk (BEL)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Ajax (NED)

Note: 1st leg, March 9; 2nd leg, March 16

