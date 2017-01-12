Erislandy Lara Cuban seeks statement win over Foreman in super welterweight defense

The 33-year-old southpaw is known less for his knockout power than for his footwork and movement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In his most recent fight, Erislandy Lara (pictured) defended his WBA super welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Vanes Martirosyan in Las Vegas in May 2016 play

In his most recent fight, Erislandy Lara (pictured) defended his WBA super welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Vanes Martirosyan in Las Vegas in May 2016

(Getty/AFP/File)

Pacquiao Filipino boxer still in talks to fight Jeff Horn
National Lightweight Title Joe Boy knocks Prince Fatai out again
African Light Welterweight Injury mars Fijabi, Kwabena's bout
ABU Welterweight Title Edo Boy defeats Ghana's Isaac Sowah to clinch N1.5M
Light Welterweight Title Rilwan baby face, Sikiru Omo Iya Eleja set for bout
Bernard Hopkins Middleweight great knocked out of ring in career finale

World Boxing Association super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara is looking for a big win on Friday against Israeli ex-champ Yuri Foreman to springboard him to a unification bout and the middleweight ranks.

"I'm going to go out there and make a statement," the US-based Cuban said. "I'm in great shape, I'm focused on this fight and most importantly the way I'm looking, when I do hit him, I think he will go (down)."

Lara has just three wins inside the distance in 12 fights since March of 2013 -- a first-round stoppage of Ronald Hearns, a gritty 10th-round technical knockout of Alfredo Angulo in which Lara was down two times and a third-round stoppage of Jan Zaveck in November of 2015.

The 33-year-old southpaw is known less for his knockout power than for his footwork and movement.

In his most recent fight, he defended his title with a unanimous decision over Vanes Martirosyan in Las Vegas on May 21 in a rematch of their controversial draw in 2012.

He improved to 23-2-2 with 13 wins inside the distance, but his defensive style hasn't been a hit with fans and the clash with Foreman, a 36-year-old Belarus-born Israeli now living in Brooklyn, is hardly one to set pulses racing.

In 2009 Foreman (34-2-0, 10 KOs) out-pointed Daniel Santos to become the first Orthodox Jewish fighter in more than 70 years to win a world title -- claiming the same belt he'll be fighting for on Friday.

But he has fought just twice since 2013, against lightly regarded opponents.

"I'm thrilled to be fighting for the world title," Foreman said. "I'm really looking forward to showcasing my skills and talent and becoming a two-time world champion. At this stage of my career it would be a tremendous accomplishment."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau 'wild dogs' of football plan more shocksbullet
2 Man Utd vs Hull City Mata, Fellaini give Mourinho's side League Cup edgebullet
3 Anna Holmlund Champion Swede still in coma but improvingbullet

Sports

Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger said former non league player Cohen Bramall will be tried out in the Under-23 side
Arsene Wenger Cohen Bramall has all the ingredients, says Arsenal manager
Ricky Burns of Scotland (left) competes against Nicky Cook of Britain during their WBO super featherweight championship boxing match at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, on July 16, 2011
Ricky Burns Brit to face unbeaten Namibian in world title unifier
John Mikel Obi
John Mikel Obi Midfielder makes losing debut for Tianjin Tigers
England's forward Kelly Smith (L) scored 46 goals in 117 appearances for England and won five FA Cups with Arsenal
Kelly Smith English record goalscorer retires