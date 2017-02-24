Emiliano Boffelli Player returns as Argentina try to stay unbeaten

Emiliano Boffelli, a Super Rugby standout for Jaguares last year before a knee injury ended his season, plays for the first time since May when Argentina entertains Brazil on Saturday in the Americas Rugby Championship.

The 22-year-old uncapped winger was hurt on an awkward landing after a mid-air collision against Southern Kings, damaging knee ligaments after starting 10 matches and scoring three tries for the first-year squad.

Boffelli's insertion is among seven roster changes by the defending Americas champions from last week's victory over Chile, including prop Facundo Cigena, who played five matches for the Jaguares last season.

Argentina and the United States, both 3-0, will try to remain unbeaten Saturday ahead of their South American showdown next week that figures to decide the crown.

In addition to Brazil at Argentina on Saturday, the fourth round of matches in the Six Nations-style event will see the USA Eagles visit winless Chile and Canada travel to Uruguay.

Argentina lead the Eagles by 23 points on scoring difference atop the table, each team having taken two of three possible bonus points to stand level on 14 points, with Canada, Uruguay and Brazil on 1-2.