Doping Dulin, Nyanga face French anti-doping probe

French internationals Brice Dulin and Yannick Nyanga will face an anti-doping probe after traces of the banned substance higenamine were discovered in a drugs test, a source at the country's anti-doping body (AFLD) said Thursday.

Higenamine is used to treat asthma and is also a fat burner which can be found in food supplements.

It is the same substance which French footballer Mamadou Sakho tested positive for in March 2016. Sakho was suspended 30 days by UEFA before being cleared in July.

Racing92 forward Nyanga was tested after the Top 14 match against Stade Francais in October while Dulin's test was carried out in November when he was preparing for the Test against world champions New Zealand.

The two men could be cleared to play by the French rugby federation (FFR) when they appear before a commission or banned for two years.

Nyanga, 33, told Le Parisien newspaper that the substance is found in an isotonic drink he uses and when he checked the French anti-doping agency website, it was not listed as banned.

Racing's Dan Carter, fellow former All Black Joe Rokocoko and Argentinian winger Juan Imhoff were last year the target of an investigation by the medical commission of the FFR after testing positive for corticosteroids following last season's domestic Top 14 final.

But the trio, as well as Racing's medical staff, were all cleared of any wrongdoing in October.