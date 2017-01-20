Doping Dulin, Nyanga face French anti-doping probe

The two men could be cleared to play by the French rugby federation (FFR) when they appear before a commission or banned for two years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France's French fullback Brice Dulin takes part in a training session on November 25, 2016 in Marcoussis, south of Paris, on the eve of the rugby union Test match against New Zealand play

France's French fullback Brice Dulin takes part in a training session on November 25, 2016 in Marcoussis, south of Paris, on the eve of the rugby union Test match against New Zealand

(AFP/File)

Jamie Joseph Forget World Cup heroics, says Japan rugby coach
Euro Champions Cup Saracens face Toulon amid scramble for Euro champions
Bryan Habana Winger seeks contract renewal at Toulon
Cheslin Kolbe Toulouse sign South Africa's utility back
Aaron Cruden New Zealand fly-half signs Montpellier deal
Six Nations Jones replaces Warburton as Wales captain
Dylan Hartley England captain faces Six Nations fitness test
Sean Cronin Ireland's hooker set to miss Six Nations
Newport Fixture clash looms as codes clash

French internationals Brice Dulin and Yannick Nyanga will face an anti-doping probe after traces of the banned substance higenamine were discovered in a drugs test, a source at the country's anti-doping body (AFLD) said Thursday.

Higenamine is used to treat asthma and is also a fat burner which can be found in food supplements.

It is the same substance which French footballer Mamadou Sakho tested positive for in March 2016. Sakho was suspended 30 days by UEFA before being cleared in July.

Racing92 forward Nyanga was tested after the Top 14 match against Stade Francais in October while Dulin's test was carried out in November when he was preparing for the Test against world champions New Zealand.

The two men could be cleared to play by the French rugby federation (FFR) when they appear before a commission or banned for two years.

Nyanga, 33, told Le Parisien newspaper that the substance is found in an isotonic drink he uses and when he checked the French anti-doping agency website, it was not listed as banned.

Racing 92's French flanker Yannick Nyanga in the scrum during the European Champions Cup rugby union pool match between Leicester Tigers and Racing 92 at Welford Road in Leicester, central England, on October 23, 2016 play

Racing 92's French flanker Yannick Nyanga in the scrum during the European Champions Cup rugby union pool match between Leicester Tigers and Racing 92 at Welford Road in Leicester, central England, on October 23, 2016

(AFP/File)

Racing's Dan Carter, fellow former All Black Joe Rokocoko and Argentinian winger Juan Imhoff were last year the target of an investigation by the medical commission of the FFR after testing positive for corticosteroids following last season's domestic Top 14 final.

But the trio, as well as Racing's medical staff, were all cleared of any wrongdoing in October.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sex Abuse Over 200 football clubs 'impacted' in scandalbullet
2 AFCON 2017 Aubameyang nets again as Gabon draw with Burkina Fasobullet
3 AFCON 2017 Le Roy, Renard loom large over key Africa Cup of Nations...bullet

Sports

Phil Mickelson reacts to his par putt on the second hole during the first round of the Career Builder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California
Phil Mickelson Golfer pleased with four-under effort in 2017 debut
Spain's pivot Julen Aguinagalde jumps to shoot on goal during the 25th IHF Men's World Championship 2017 Group B handball match Spain vs Slovenia on January 19, 2017
World Handball Championships Spain down Slovenia to ensure top handball spot
Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Andrew Luck Colts quarterback undergoes shoulder surgery
Italian rider Valentino Rossi is chasing an elusive 10th world title
MotoGP Valentino Rossi eyes 10th title in wide open 2017 season