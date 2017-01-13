The 28-year-old Spanish international, who has scored 14 goals in 19 games this season, is believed to have had a bust-up at the club.
Diego Costa's future at Premier League leaders Chelsea was plunged into doubt on Friday after their leading scorer was reportedly dropped for Saturday's away match with champions Leicester.
The bombshell news came after the Brazil-born, naturalised Spaniard was linked with a lucrative offer from a Chinese club worth a mind-boggling £30million (34m euros, $36.5m) a year.