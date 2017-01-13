Diego Costa Chelsea axe top scorer after China link

The 28-year-old Spanish international, who has scored 14 goals in 19 games this season, is believed to have had a bust-up at the club.

Chelsea's striker Diego Costa celebrates after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Stoke City at Stamford Bridge in London on December 31, 2016 play

Chelsea's striker Diego Costa celebrates after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Stoke City at Stamford Bridge in London on December 31, 2016

(AFP/File)

Diego Costa's future at Premier League leaders Chelsea was plunged into doubt on Friday after their leading scorer was reportedly dropped for Saturday's away match with champions Leicester.

The 28-year-old Spanish international, who has scored 14 goals in 19 games this season, is believed to have had a bust-up at the club.

The bombshell news came after the Brazil-born, naturalised Spaniard was linked with a lucrative offer from a Chinese club worth a mind-boggling £30million (34m euros, $36.5m) a year.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

