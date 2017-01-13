Diego Costa's future at Premier League leaders Chelsea was plunged into doubt on Friday after their leading scorer was reportedly dropped for Saturday's away match with champions Leicester.

The 28-year-old Spanish international, who has scored 14 goals in 19 games this season, is believed to have had a bust-up at the club.

The bombshell news came after the Brazil-born, naturalised Spaniard was linked with a lucrative offer from a Chinese club worth a mind-boggling £30million (34m euros, $36.5m) a year.