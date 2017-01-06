Dakar Rally Broken leg forces defending champion Toby Price out

Earlier in the day, Qatari two-time auto winner Nasser Al Attiyah was also forced to pull out, his Toyota team said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australian biker Toby Price broke his left leg after tumbling off his KTM motorbike after 371km of the fourth stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally play

Australian biker Toby Price broke his left leg after tumbling off his KTM motorbike after 371km of the fourth stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally

(AFP/File)

Dakar Rally Lightning Loeb blows away rivals
Dakar Rally Organizers unveil 39th rally
Nasser Al-Attiyah secures second Dakar Rally title in shortened final stage
Orlando Terranova wins stage 12 of the Dakar Rally in Argentina
Nasser Al-Attiyah wins stage 11 of the Dakar Rally

Defending motorcycle champion Toby Price of Australia was forced out of the Dakar Rally on Thursday after breaking his left leg in a fall, race officials said.

Price suffered the injury when he tumbled off his KTM motorbike after 371km of the fourth stage from San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina to Tupiza in Bolivia as the 9,000km race climbed into the dizzying altitudes of the Andes.

Earlier in the day, Qatari two-time auto winner Nasser Al Attiyah was also forced to pull out, his Toyota team said.

The 46-year-old, the 2011 and 2015 champion, did not start Thursday's stage after losing the wheel of his car during the previous day's special, leaving him down in 25th in the overall standings overnight.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2016 Glo CAF Awards Algeria's Mahrez tipped for top Africa awardbullet
2 Serena Williams Auckland wants American star back despite stormy exitbullet
3 Serena Williams American star bundled out of Auckland Classicbullet

Sports

Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah has won the Dakar rally twice and had been among the 2017 pre-race favourites
Nasser Al Attiyah Qatari pulls out of Dakar Rally
Germany's Alexander Zverev, 19, is the youngest player in the ATP top 50 and currently ranked 24th
Hopman Cup German teen Zverev ramps up Australian Open preparations
Nene Hilario of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on January 5, 2017
NBA Nene nails game-winning free throws for Rockets
Shafik Batambuze (R), who plays with the Kenyan champions Tusker FC, has been named in Uganda's 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Uganda name squad for tournament