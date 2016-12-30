Home > Pulse Sports >

Cristiano Ronaldo :  Madrid star turned down audacious £257m Chinese bid

Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star turned down audacious £257m Chinese bid

A Chinese Super League side had offered the 31-year-old Portuguese superstar a record £85 million a year as salary.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Agent Jorge Mendes told Sky Sports Italia that an unnamed Chinese Super League side had offered Cristiano Ronaldo a record £85 mn a year as salary play

Agent Jorge Mendes told Sky Sports Italia that an unnamed Chinese Super League side had offered Cristiano Ronaldo a record £85 mn a year as salary

(AFP/File)

Carlos Tevez Argentine tops football's money charts
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star shares photo of his new Mercedes
Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star, Santos honoured at Globe Soccer Awards
Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star calls Syrian children 'the true heroes'
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star to be named FIFA Player of the Year
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star take his girlfriend out for a date night

World player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a world record £257 million (300 mn euros, $317 mn) bid from China, his agent Jorge Mendes has claimed.

Mendes told Sky Sports Italia on Thursday that the unnamed Chinese Super League side had offered the 31-year-old Portuguese superstar a record £85 mn a year as salary.

"From China, they've offered 300 mn euros to Real Madrid and more than 100 mn (euros) per year to the player," said Mendes.

"But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China."

China has through its Super League clubs flexed considerable financial muscle in the international transfer market, most recently buying Brazilian international Oscar from Chelsea and Argentinian veteran Carlos Tevez -- with the latter reportedly set to earn 38 million euros a year.

However, Mendes said the star of his stable was out of reach.

"The Chinese market is a new market," said Mendes.

"They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

"He won the European Championship with Portugal, it's like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favourite," added the 50-year-old Portuguese.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 English Premier League Record-chasing Chelsea out to stoke title dreamsbullet
2 Gabriel Jesus 'Fearless' youngster tipped for Man City stardombullet
3 Usain Bolt Jamaican sprint legend to focus on 100m in swansong seasonbullet

Sports

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny (left) tackles Chelsea striker Diego Costa during their Premier League match at the Emirates stadium on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager makes Chelsea title favourites
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring against Ludogorets Razgrad during a Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium on October 19
Oxlade-Chamberlain Klopp brands Arsenal winger's reports 'nonsense'
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a shot by Erik Lamela in a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016
Jordan Pickford Sunderland lose 'keeper for up to eight weeks
US tennis player Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Tennis star announces engagement to Reddit co-founder