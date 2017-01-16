Chinese Super League FA to cut foreign football player numbers on pitch

Teams in the top-flight Chinese Super League will be able to field no more than three foreigners per match.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shanghai SIPG paid Chelsea 60 million euros for Brazilian midfielder Oscar (C) play

Shanghai SIPG paid Chelsea 60 million euros for Brazilian midfielder Oscar (C)

(AFP/File)

Serie A Juventus beaten as Kalinic paves way for Viola
Antonio Conte Manager keeps Costa's China syndrome 'in house'
English Premier League No Costa, no problem as Chelsea down Leicester
Antonio Conte Chelsea FC coach dismisses talk of Costa bust-up
Diego Costa Chelsea axe top scorer after China link
Del Piero Former Italy international tips Juventus to outplay Fiorentina
John Mikel Obi Midfielder insists China move not money motivated, but we don't believe him
John Mikel Obi Midfielder makes losing debut for Tianjin TEDA
Alexis Sanchez PSG interested in unsettled Arsenal star
Oscar Leaving Chelsea for China 'not a step down'

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced Monday that it is reducing the number of foreign players a team can field as the country's cash-rich clubs continue to lure international talent.

Teams in the top-flight Chinese Super League will be able to field no more than three foreigners per match when the new 2017 season begins in March, according to the new rules posted on the official CFA web site.

Previously four non-Chinese players were allowed, provided one was from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) country.

The decision would be "advantageous for the overall development of Chinese football, advantageous for the cultivatation of Chinese local footballers and advantageous for raising the level of China's national team" the CFA said in the statement.

The organisation said that it would also be taking action to curb the "recent appearance of irrational investments and the payment of high transfer fees and salaries for domestic and foreign footballers."

China last month broke the Asian transfer record for the fifth time in a year when Shanghai SIPG paid Chelsea 60 million euros for Brazilian midfielder Oscar.

At the same time across the city, Shanghai Shenhua were reportedly making Argentina's former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez the world's highest-salaried player.

The two were the latest in a stream of foreign players flowing into China in recent years in return for eye-watering sums, with Chelsea's unsettled Brazil-born Spain striker Diego Costa reportedly linked to a big-money bid from Jiangsu Suning in recent days.

But fans and authorities fear that the influx of foreign talent will come at the cost of potential home-grown heroes.

China, ranked 82nd in the world, punch well below their weight in international competition, having qualified only once for the World Cup finals, in 2002, where they failed to win a match or score a goal.

Big business backers of Chinese Super League clubs, encouraged by football fan President Xi Jinping's vision of China becoming one of the game's superpowers, hosting and winning a World Cup, have splashed money on their teams alongside heavy investment in grass-roots development.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diego Costa Chelsea axe top scorer after China linkbullet
2 English Premier League Pep Guardiola rocked as Everton crush...bullet
3 AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon as Cup of Nations beginsbullet

Sports

Michael Beasley (R) of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against Mike Dunleavy of the Atlanta Hawks during their NBA game at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 15, 2017
NBA Dunleavy settles in at Atlanta, Raptors batter Knicks
Venus Williams of the US celebrates her victory against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova on day one of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017
Australian Open Venus not in Melbourne for 'kicks and giggles'
Simona Halep goes out to Shelby Rogers on day one of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne
Australian Open Out-of-sorts Halep becomes first major casualty
Maradona will perform on January 16 at the San Carlo Theatre in a show by Italian actor and director Alessandro Siani celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first Italian Serie A football championship won by SSC Napoli in 1987
Maradona Discord over Argentine's night at the opera