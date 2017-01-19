Cheslin Kolbe Toulouse sign South Africa's utility back

French Top 14 club Toulouse said Wednesday they had signed utility back Cheslin Kolbe from South African Super Rugby club the Stormers.

The 23-year-old fullback or winger played for South Africa in the Sevens tournament at last year's Rio Olympics, winning a bronze medal.

He will join the French club at the start of next season but the French side did not disclose financial terms or the length of his contract.

"With his experience in Super Rugby he will boost our team in the role of finisher from the back of the field," said Toulouse director Fabien Pelous.

Kolbe joins three other recent recruits to Toulouse: French scrum-half Antoine Dupont, fly-half Zack Holmes from Australia and All Black prop Charlie Faumuina.