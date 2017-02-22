Champions League Toure says City need two more to see off Monaco

Manchester City's Yaya Toure says his side must score at least two more goals against Monaco if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

City twice came from behind to defeat the Ligue 1 leaders in a stunning 5-3 win in the first leg of their last 16 clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with Sergio Aguero scoring twice for the Premier League club.

But given how their defence was tested at home, midfielder Toure said merely trying to defend their lead was not a viable tactic for the second leg in Monaco in three weeks' time.

"The game is not finished, we have one game to play away in Monaco. We don't have to underestimate them and must try to score goals again. We are a team that can get the goals but we can concede goals," Toure said.

The 33-year-old Ivory Coast international, out of contract at the end of the season, added: "Monaco are such a good team, as you could see. People underrated them but it was not easy.

"They are young, they have pace, they have desire and we needed to show more. I think we showed more. After going two down we continued to believe.

"After the game my wife called me and said we were looking young today, the team was brilliant."

Raheem Sterling gave City a 26th-minute lead but a loose kick by home goalkeeper Willy Caballero enabled Monaco to level through Radamel Falcao's header.

A dawdling Nicolas Otamendi was at fault for Monaco's second goal, scored by Kylian Mbappe, and then conceded a penalty, only for Caballero to save Falcao's effort.

Sergio Aguero and Falcao swapped goals, the latter scoring with a sublime chip.

Aguero's volley made it 3-3 in the 71st minute before City surged ahead as further goals from John Stones and Leroy Sane saw Pep Guardiola's men to a remarkable win.

"The goalkeeper Caballero made the important save to be honest," said Toure. "He put us back in the game again."

He added: "The game was unbelievable. That is why I want to stay in Europe. We saw a real team. We were fighting, running everywhere.

"But we need to continue. We are delighted with the win but maybe we can score more, because in the Champions League it always costs when you concede goals."