Home > Pulse Sports >

Carlos Tevez :  Striker signs for Shanghai Shenhua

Carlos Tevez Striker signs for Shanghai Shenhua

Argentine media previously reported Tevez would make $84 million over two years under the contract.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Boca Juniors' striker Carlos Tevez (L) has signed to Shanghai Shenua play

Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Boca Juniors' striker Carlos Tevez (L) has signed to Shanghai Shenua

(AFP)

Carlos Tevez Striker's house burgled while tying the knot in Uruguay
Oscar Brazilian star signs for Shanghai SIPG for around £60m
Carlos Tevez Striker waves farewell to Boca Juniors ahead of Chine move
River Plate v Boca Juniors Tevez double leads Boca to derby win over River Plate
Carlos Tevez Carlos Tevez hints at imminent retirement
Jonathan Calleri West Ham striker hoping for advice from Carlos Tevez
Carlos Tevez Carlos Tevez: Antonio Conte wanted me at Chelsea
Carlos Tevez Argentine forward: I'd reject Chelsea, Napoli for Boca stay
Carlos Tevez Forward's wage demands dashed West Ham return - Sullivan
Argentina No room for Tevez, Dybala in Copa America squad

Argentina's former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Shanghai Shenhua in the latest big-money Chinese deal, the club said Thursday, reportedly making him the world's best-salaried footballer.

The acquisition of the 32-year-old from Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors will "greatly enhance" the team's front line, Shenhua said on a verified social media account.

"The club looks forward to Tevez helping Greenland Shenhua attack cities and strike stockades in Asian and domestic matches and contribute to more exciting games for fans," it said, calling him "the most outstanding striker in Argentina's history".

It did not put a value on the transaction, but Argentine media previously reported Tevez would make $84 million over two years under the contract -- 20 times his previous earnings.

In a statement Boca thanked Tevez, who was on his second spell with the club, scoring 25 goals in 56 matches, including a double in a 4-2 Clasico victory over their bitter rivals River Plate earlier this month

Boca wished him good luck, saying he had left fans with "unforgettable memories" and telling him they would be "dreaming of your return".

"We'll work on bringing you back," it added. "No effort is too great to have you wearing our shirt again."

After passing a medical Tevez will join the rest of the squad on the Japanese island of Okinawa, where they are holding pre-season training until late January, according to Shenhua.

The side are coached by former Uruguay international Gus Poyet, who was installed last month after the club parted ways with his Spanish predecessor Gregorio Manzano despite finishing fourth in the Chinese Super League.

Eye-watering sums

If reports are correct, Tevez's $42 million annual salary would make him the world's best-paid footballer in terms of earnings from his club, catapulting him past the previous top three: Cristiano Ronaldo, said to take home $23 million a year after tax from Real Madrid, his teammate Gareth Bale, and FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

All top footballers pad their salaries with lucrative sponsorships, which can send their incomes even further into the stratosphere.

Tevez is the latest international name, many of them South American, lured to Chinese football for eye-watering sums of money.

Crosstown rivals Shanghai SIPG, coached by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas, last week agreed a reported £60 million deal ($73 million, 70.5 million euros) for Chelsea's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Oscar.

Before the Oscar deal Chinese Super League clubs had already splashed out more than $400 million on players this year, after President Xi Jinping laid out a vision of turning the country into a football power.

Chinese teams broke the Asian record three times in just 10 days in the January-February transfer window, and moved it still higher when Brazil's Hulk joined SIPG for 55.8 million euros in July.

Significantly, Chinese clubs are now competing with European rivals for world-class players, who are opting for astronomical pay packets over the chance of a career in football's top leagues.

Fans welcomed the latest deal. "Shanghai’s football has had its spring," said one poster on China's Twitter-like Weibo. "Aren't you looking forward to next season's Shanghai derby?"

Tevez, who has also played for Italian side Juventus during his career, has more than 70 caps for Argentina. He married the mother of his three children, Vanesa Mansilla, last week in Uruguay only to discover that his home had been burgled when he returned after the ceremony.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Olivier Giroud Arsenal's Wenger salutes 'fighter'bullet
2 Liverpool vs Stoke City Reds come roaring back to demolish Pottersbullet
3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Mourinho vows striker won't leave Man Utd a failurebullet

Sports

Serbia's Ana Ivanovic returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's third round match at the Roland Garros 2016 French Tennis Open in Paris
Ana Ivanovic Former world No 1 retires
Sevilla's French midfielder Samir Nasri is being investigated by the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency after receiving an intravenous vitamin treatment
Samir Nasri French star in Spanish doping probe after vitamin booster
Palmeiras and Brazil player Gabriel Jesus (C) is making a $33 million move to Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus 'Fearless' youngster tipped for Man City stardom
Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes the latest victory at Southampton will be a springboard for further wins
Pochettino hopes Saints victory will be springboard